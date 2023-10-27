A renowned journalist, Adeze Ojukwu is dead.

A renowned journalist, Founding Editor of Harvest Africa, former health editor with champion newspapers, and digital media columnist Adeze Ojukwu is dead

Her death was announced in a statement by her husband Arc. Christian Ojukwu.

According to the family, Adeze died on October 14, 2023

The family noted that apart from being a thoroughbred journalist, Adeze was a committed Christian, involved in prayer ministry, Holy Spirit-inspired evangelism, mentoring youths, Bible teaching, and Christian publications.

The family also announced the burial arrangement as follows: Service of Song will be on Nov 11, 2023, by 4 p.m. at Plot 889 Cavera 62. Off Cavera 15 Festac Lagos. While final Burial will be on 29th November by 10 am at the Residence of Christian Ojukwu Umuagu Village, Nnobi Town Idemili South Anambra State.

It would be recalled that before her death, she launched a book called Green Your World.

It was the latest publication from the stable of award-winning journalist, author, and scholar, Mrs. Adeze Ojukwu

The book was primarily, written to underscore the need for a personal approach, to tackling, the world’s biggest humanitarian crisis. The title was, specifically, chosen to encourage the public and all stakeholders, to develop a personal commitment towards improving their immediate environment.

The emphasis is for individuals to integrate environmentally friendly habits in their daily activities, such as gardening, tree planting and trees around the house, hygiene, proper refuse disposal, and use of alternative domestic fuel.

She was a prolific writer with over 25 years of experience. And had another book, A Compendium of Iconic Articles, another outstanding intellectual book, written by her. It is also accessible on Amazon.com

Adeze was a good storyteller, keen researcher, and passionate environmentalist, she is quite inspirational and pedagogical.

She was a 2003/2004 Fellow, of the prestigious Hubert H. Humphrey Fellowship, in Rutgers University New Jersey. It is a USA fully-funded Fulbright Scholarship.

She also bagged a Post Graduate Diploma(PGD) and Master of Science(MSc) in Mass Communication from the distinguished University of Lagos in 1992 and 1995 respectively.

She graduated, with a Second Class Upper Division in English from the famous University of Nigeria Nsukka in 1988.

She was a lecturer, between 2007 to 2009, in the Department of Mass Communication, Fourah College, in the University of Sierra Leone.

By God’s grace and dint of hard work, she rose to become an accomplished and veteran health and development-centered journalist.

Her niche was in deploying practical advocacy skills and digital multi-media platforms to disseminate news and opinions to positively, influence public policies and projects on health, food security, women, child rights, the environment, and agriculture.

In 2020, she received an award of excellence in Social Transformation Service from the United States(US) Consulate, Lagos in partnership with the US Government Exchanges Alumni Association (USGEAA).

She also, won the maiden Nestle Nutrition Media Award, successively in 2000, 2001, and 2002. A former editor of Sunday Times, she was the publisher of a development-based e-magazine tagged: www.devcomradar.org and a volunteer with the United Nations (UN) Volunteers Organization.