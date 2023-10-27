24 hours after Supreme Court judgement, Jonathan visits Aso Rock, hails Tinubu

Former President Goodluck Jonathan on Friday visited the Presidential Villa to congratulate President Bola Tinubu on the Supreme Court judgement which affirmed his election.

Jonathan’s visit came barely 24 hours after the Supreme Court dismissed appeals filed against Tinubu’s election by Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, and Peter Obi of the Labour Party, LP.

Jonathan, who felicitated with Tinubu behind closed doors, said it was time for past Presidents to close ranks and device solutions that would help the masses wriggle out of poverty.

He said the ability of Nigeria to lead the African continent through its numerous challenges has become more imperative.

The former President said, “We need to bring all our political leaders including all our former Presidents together, we will not be fighting. If top leaders continue fighting they will not suffer that much but the downtrodden will suffer.

“And we want to end that tension, so we move forward. Elections are over and so we must move forward.”

Commenting on the need for Nigeria to assert its powers, he said the country has all it takes to lead Africa despite the current economic challenges.

“That is what all Africans are saying, I had a program on democracy dialogue and Prof Lumumba spoke there, he emphasized the need for Nigeria to take a lead in Africa. Yes, we have challenges economically now but we still have what it takes to lead Africa.

“These are some of the issues I will continue to have conversations with Mr President on, including briefing him on all my foreign programs.

“They are not personal issues, traditionally former Presidents, when they go outside the country for continental or regional programs, and even some international ones, when you come home you brief the President, that is the tradition.

“Most times when you see me here that is what we come to do, to move Nigeria forward, to move ECOWAS forward and to move the African continent forward,” Jonathan added.

He acknowledged the current economic concerns in the country, adding that Nigerians will overcome the challenges with adequate support for the government.

