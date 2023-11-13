Champion Newspapers Limited
14th Ralph Alabi Memorial Lecture, Induction of new Corporate members by NSE Ikeja branch held in Lagos

 From left.. Special guest of Honour, Engr. Adekunle Adebajo; representative of the family of Ralph his Daughter, Mrs. Yetunde McEwen; Guest Lecture, Chairman, House of Representative on FERMA,  Hon. Engr. Aderemi Oseni; branch Chairman Ikeja, the Nigerian Society Engineers (NSE), Engr. Femi Adedotun; Engr. Felicia Agubata  and first branch Chairman Ikeja NSE,  Engr. Francis Oguaman, during the 14th Ralph Alabi Memorial Lecture and Induction of new Corporate members. by NSE Ikeja branch of NSE in Lagos on 11/11/2023.
From left: Special guest of Honour, Engr. Adekunle Adebajo; representative of the family of Ralph and his daughter, Mrs. Yetunde McEwen; Guest Lecture, Chairman, House of Representative on FERMA, Hon. Engr. Aderemi Oseni; branch Chairman Ikeja, the Nigerian Society Engineers (NSE), Engr. Femi Adedotun and  Engr. Felicia Agubata.

L-R. Senior member Ikeja branch the Nigerian Society Engineers (NSE), Engr. Kayode Adekoya; Vice Chairman, NSE, Ikeja branch, Engr. Nimot Muili; Engr. Ameh Solomon and Engr. Ezekiel Oludanmi.

L-r… Engr. Olubunmi Akinboboye; Engr. Olubusayo Ojetola and Engr. Olufami Fakolade.

 

 

