13th Olu Awoyinfa distinguished annual Public Lecture awards, induction held in Lagos

L-r… Chairman NSE ikeja Engr Olutosin Ogunmola, representative of President Nigerian Society of Engineers (NSE) ; Vice President Corporate Services Board (NSE) Engr Felix Atume; Former Chairman Ikeja Branch NSE ; Engr Francis Ogunmamam; past President (NSE) Engr Ademola Olurunfemi, during the 13th Olu Awoyinfa distinguished annual Public Lecture awards and induction held at NSE ikeja Branch in Lagos.

L-r… Chairman NSE ikeja Engr Olutosin Ogunmola; Md/CEO ferchad Engineering limited Engr (Mrs) Christy Adelowo Mrs. Winifred Awoyinfa and Engr (Dr) Bamidele Makanjuola .

Cross section of Members of NSE Ikeja.

Representative of President Nigerian Society of Engineers (NSE) President ; Vice President Corporate Services Board (NSE) Engr Felix Atume, presenting a plague to Engr Francis Judo ; Chairman NSE ikeja Engr Olutosin Ogunmola.

Cross Section of the inductee taking their oath during the 13th Olu Awoyinfa distinguished annual Public Lecture awards and induction with Theme ‘transportation Systems and security Challenges in Nigeria’ Causes and Engineering solutions Imperative held at NSE ikeja Branch in Lagos on 17/6/2022… PHOTOS:CHINYERE IKEANYI.

For a better society