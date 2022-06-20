Anambra : 150 widows beg Reps aspirant to marry them

By Phil Okose Onitsha

No fewer than 150 widows in Onitsha South local Government Area, Anambra State, Sunday at Saint Jude Catholic Church, Woliwo, Onitsha, begged an aspirant to the Green chamber, Hon. Edward Ibuzo, to marry them

They made the plea when the aspirant who is currently a member of the State House of Assembly,, representing Onitsha North 11, did thanks-giving to God for being unopposed to the Green chamber under the platform of All Progressive Grand Alliance, APGA.

In the words of the president of the widows, Mrs. Ego Augustina, “Ibuzo is a man of the people, he has been taking good care of the widows in the area and gave us free loans.”

“When we heard he is here to give thanks to God for being elected unopposed to represent APGA in the Federal House of Representatives, we rushed to also honour him with this “winning award”.

“We are pleading to him to marry us, we are not too much for him. We need protection and care and he has been doing it before now, so he should marry us”

“He will perform more than he has done at the state level because he has the heart to deliver and that is why they call him, ‘Liver to Deliver’.

“Some of us are being intimidated by brothers and Relations to our late husbands and nobody comes to our rescue. Ibuzo has a listening ear and has done a lot to his constituents”

Earlier in his speech, Ibuzo said, “I am here in the church to thank God for being unopposed to be the APGA candidate for the House of Representatives”

Ibuzo who was optimistic that his achievements in the State House of Assembly will speak for him, reiterated that he is going to the Green chamber to better the lot of the people especially the downtrodden.

“I believe that if elected I will achieve more than what I have achieved in the State House of Assembly. The achievements are there for all to see and I believe God that I will be there.”

He commended the widows and pledged not to relent in fighting for their welfare adding that his mother was a widow and as such he knows what they have been going through.

Speaking, the National Vice Chairman of APGA, South-South zone, Chief Ogbueshi Tony Eboka, said that, “Ibuzo has done wonderfully well to his people and I am sure he will be at the Green house. He doesn’t play with his constituents”

Also Mrs Juliet Ezenwosu, Anambra State woman leader of National Women Artisan Association of Nigeria, who was flanked by Onisha South branch leader, Mrs Ijeoma Okafor, said Ibuzo has done a lot to the people and women in general.

She urged all and sundry to support his ambition for more dividends of democracy adding that he never fails in any election because of his achievements and kindness.END