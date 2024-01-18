13th African Women, Leadership Award (AWLA 2024) held in Lagos

L-r…Mother of the day, Group Executive Director, CHIKASON Groups /CEO Rock Foundation For Widows Orphans & Less Privileged (ROFWOL) Engr. (Mrs). Favour Chika-Okafor; presenting award to Lady Chinyere Ikeanyi from Champion Newspapers, as the Most Dedicated Female Journalist in Africa, with them is Convener, National President. Women N Media, Dr. Princess Lilian Chinyere Odumosu. during the 13th African Women and Leadership Award on ‘Women Elevate Africa’.

L-r… National Chairman of the Association of Local Government Vice-Chairmen of Nigeria (ALGOVC), Aarebirin Honorable (Dr) Princess Folashade Olabanji-Oba; presenting Most Supportive Impactful Female Community Leader in Africa. to Group Executive Director, CHIKASON Groups /CEO Rock foundation For Widows Orphans & Less Privileged (ROFWOL) Engr. (Mrs.). Favour Chika-Okafor; with him is Mr Ifeanyi Chika-Okafor.

L-r… Convener, National President. Women N Media, Dr. Princess Lilian Chinyere Odumosu with Master of Ceremony, Judith Betty Agu.

L-r… Mother of the day, Group Executive Director, CHIKASON Groups /CEO Rock Foundation For Widows Orphans & Less Privileged (ROFWOL) Engr. (Mrs). Favour Chika-Okafor; presenting award Dr. Adenike Oladipo. representative of Pastor (Dr) Folashade Olukoya.

L-r… Group Executive Director, CHIKASON Groups /CEO Rock Foundation For Widows Orphans & Less Privileged (ROFWOL) Engr. (Mrs.). Favour Chika-Okafor; presenting the award to Bimpe Ariyo representative of Alero Oladipo.

L-r …National President. Women N Media, Dr. Princess Lilian Chinyere Odumosu; Mother of the Day, Group Executive Director, CHIKASON Groups /CEO Rock Foundation For Widows Orphans & Less Privileged (ROFWOL) Engr. (Mrs). Favour Chika-Okafor; an awardee Lady Chinyere Ikeanyi (The group photo journalist) from Champion Newspapers, as the Most Dedicated Female Journalist in Africa, National Chairman of the Association of Local Government Vice-Chairmen of Nigeria (ALGOVC), Aarebirin Honorable (Dr) Princess Folashade Olabanji-Oba; during the 13th African Women and Leadership Award on ‘Women Elevate Africa.

L-r… National Chairman of the Association of Local Government Vice-Chairmen of Nigeria (ALGOVC), Aarebirin Honorable (Dr) Princess Folashade Olabanji-Oba; presenting the award to Doris Mbadiwe, representative of Mrs. Victoria Okechukwu Mbadiwe.

L-r… Master of Ceremony, Judith Betty Agu; CEO CMC -Cornel Media Consult, CORNELL Udofia; presenting Lifetime Politician in African award to National Chairman of the Association of Local Government Vice-Chairmen of Nigeria (ALGOVC), Aarebirin Honorable (Dr) Princess Folashade Olabanji-Oba.

L-r… President of the African Women Lawyers Association, Justina Amanda Asagba; presents Africa’s Most Impactful Female Entrepreneur of the Year award to a year to Mrs. Beatrice Jobando Cletus, with her is Mr Cletus.

L-r… National Chairman of the Association of Local Government Vice-Chairmen of Nigeria (ALGOVC), Aarebirin Honorable (Dr) Princess Folashade Olabanji-Oba; presenting the award to Mrs Oritsematosan Edodo Emore.

From right… Awardee, Journalist with Champion, Lady Chinyere Ikeanyi; Pastor Mrs. Ifeoma Chigbogwu; Miss Odumosu Ayomide; Convener, National President Women N Media, Dr. Princess Lilian Chinyere Odumosu; Miss Josephine Nweke and Mrs. Amokpeters Rachael.

L-r… National Chairman of the Association of Local Government Vice-Chairmen of Nigeria (ALGOVC), Aarebirin Honorable (Dr) Princess Folashade Olabanji-Oba; President Ohanaeze Ndigbo Lagos State Chief Solomon Ogbonna Aguene; Convener, National President Women N Media, Dr. Princess Lilian Chinyere Odumosu; Lady Willams Vivian.

Convener, National President Women N Media, Dr. Princess Lilian Chinyere Odumosu and others at the cutting of the cake.

L-r …President Ohanaeze Ndigbo Lagos State Chief Solomon Ogbonna Aguene; Engr Mrs. Favour Chika-Okafor; Awardee, Journalist with Champion, Lady Chinyere Ikeanyi; guest Speaker, Mrs. Oritsematosan Edodo Emore. Justina Amanda Asagba; Convener, National President Women N Media, Dr. Princess Lilian Chinyere Odumosu and National Chairman, Association of Local Government Vice Chairman of Nigeria, Vice Chairman Ikorodu Local Government, Lagos State, Aarebirin Dr. Princess Folashade Olabanji-Oba, at the Cutting of the cake, during the 13th African Women and Leadership Award on ‘Women Elevate Africa’ held at the Civic Center Victoria Island Lagos 14/1/2024 …PHOTOS: CHINYERE IKEANYI.

