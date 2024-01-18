Champion Newspapers Limited
For a better society

The media gateway to the East.

For inquiries:
Phone: +234 81 8616 6160
Email: editor.championnews@gmail.com

13th African Women, Leadership Award (AWLA 2024) held in Lagos

Photo Gallery
L-r... Convener, National President. Women N Media, Dr. Princess Lilian Chinyere Odumosu;  Mother of the Day, CEO Rock Foundation For Widows Orphans & Less Privileged (ROFWOL)  Engr. (Mrs). Favour Chika-Okafor; presenting the award to President of the African Women Lawyers Association,  Justina  Amanda  Asagba; Secretary General, African Women Lawyers (AWLA), Pejin Quadri. During the 13th African Women and Leadership Award on ‘Women Elevate Africa’ held at the Civic  Center Victoria Island Lagos  14/1/2024 ...PHOTOS: CHINYERE IKEANYI.
25
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

L-r…Mother of the day, Group Executive Director, CHIKASON Groups /CEO Rock Foundation For Widows Orphans & Less Privileged (ROFWOL)  Engr. (Mrs). Favour Chika-Okafor; presenting award to  Lady Chinyere Ikeanyi from Champion Newspapers, as the Most Dedicated Female Journalist in Africa, with them is Convener, National President. Women N Media, Dr. Princess Lilian  Chinyere Odumosu. during the 13th African Women and Leadership Award on ‘Women Elevate Africa’.

L-r… National Chairman of the Association of Local Government Vice-Chairmen of Nigeria (ALGOVC), Aarebirin Honorable (Dr) Princess Folashade Olabanji-Oba; presenting Most Supportive Impactful Female Community Leader in Africa. to Group Executive Director, CHIKASON Groups /CEO Rock foundation For Widows Orphans & Less Privileged (ROFWOL)  Engr. (Mrs.). Favour Chika-Okafor; with him is Mr Ifeanyi Chika-Okafor.

L-r… Convener, National President. Women N Media, Dr. Princess Lilian Chinyere Odumosu with Master of Ceremony, Judith Betty Agu.

L-r… Mother of the day, Group Executive Director, CHIKASON Groups /CEO Rock Foundation For Widows Orphans & Less Privileged (ROFWOL)  Engr. (Mrs). Favour Chika-Okafor; presenting award Dr. Adenike Oladipo.  representative of Pastor (Dr) Folashade Olukoya.

L-r… Group Executive Director, CHIKASON Groups /CEO Rock Foundation For Widows Orphans & Less Privileged (ROFWOL)  Engr. (Mrs.). Favour Chika-Okafor; presenting the award to Bimpe Ariyo representative of Alero Oladipo.

L-r …National  President. Women N Media, Dr. Princess Lilian  Chinyere Odumosu;  Mother of the Day, Group Executive Director, CHIKASON Groups /CEO Rock Foundation For Widows Orphans & Less Privileged (ROFWOL)  Engr. (Mrs). Favour Chika-Okafor; an awardee   Lady Chinyere Ikeanyi (The group photo journalist) from Champion Newspapers, as the Most Dedicated Female Journalist in Africa,   National Chairman of the Association of Local Government Vice-Chairmen of Nigeria (ALGOVC), Aarebirin Honorable (Dr) Princess Folashade Olabanji-Oba; during the 13th African Women and Leadership Award on ‘Women Elevate Africa.

L-r… National Chairman of the Association of Local Government Vice-Chairmen of Nigeria (ALGOVC), Aarebirin Honorable (Dr) Princess Folashade Olabanji-Oba;   presenting the award to   Doris Mbadiwe, representative of Mrs. Victoria  Okechukwu Mbadiwe.

L-r… Master of Ceremony, Judith Betty Agu; CEO CMC -Cornel Media Consult, CORNELL Udofia; presenting Lifetime Politician in African award to National Chairman of the Association of Local Government Vice-Chairmen of Nigeria (ALGOVC), Aarebirin Honorable (Dr) Princess Folashade Olabanji-Oba.

   L-r… President of the African Women Lawyers Association,  Justina  Amanda  Asagba; presents Africa’s Most Impactful Female Entrepreneur of the Year award to a year to Mrs. Beatrice  Jobando Cletus, with her is Mr Cletus.

L-r… National Chairman of the Association of Local Government Vice-Chairmen of Nigeria (ALGOVC), Aarebirin Honorable (Dr) Princess Folashade Olabanji-Oba;  presenting the award to  Mrs Oritsematosan Edodo Emore.

From right…  Awardee, Journalist with Champion, Lady Chinyere Ikeanyi; Pastor Mrs. Ifeoma Chigbogwu; Miss Odumosu Ayomide;  Convener, National President Women N Media, Dr. Princess Lilian Chinyere Odumosu; Miss Josephine Nweke and Mrs. Amokpeters Rachael.

L-r… National Chairman of the Association of Local Government Vice-Chairmen of Nigeria (ALGOVC), Aarebirin Honorable (Dr) Princess Folashade Olabanji-Oba;  President Ohanaeze Ndigbo Lagos State Chief Solomon Ogbonna Aguene; Convener, National President Women N Media, Dr. Princess Lilian Chinyere Odumosu;  Lady Willams Vivian.

Convener, National President Women N Media, Dr. Princess Lilian Chinyere Odumosu and others at the cutting of the cake.

L-r …President Ohanaeze Ndigbo Lagos State Chief Solomon Ogbonna Aguene;  Engr Mrs. Favour Chika-Okafor; Awardee, Journalist with Champion, Lady Chinyere Ikeanyi;  guest Speaker, Mrs. Oritsematosan  Edodo Emore. Justina Amanda Asagba; Convener, National President Women N Media, Dr. Princess Lilian Chinyere Odumosu and National Chairman, Association of Local Government Vice Chairman of Nigeria, Vice Chairman Ikorodu Local Government, Lagos State, Aarebirin Dr. Princess Folashade Olabanji-Oba,  at the Cutting of the cake, during the 13th African Women and Leadership Award on ‘Women Elevate Africa’ held at the Civic  Center Victoria Island Lagos  14/1/2024 …PHOTOS: CHINYERE IKEANYI.

 

 

For a better society

—————————————————————–

Kindly follow us across all our social media platforms to stay up-to-date with the latest news and happenings in Nigeria and across the globe.

Facebook – https://facebook.com/championnewsonline

Instagram – https://instagram.com/championnewsonline

Twitter– @championnewsng

Continue Reading
Peter 10635 posts 0 comments
You might also like More from author

Comments are closed.

More Stories

Ahmadiyya Muslim Jamaat Nigeria opens new hospital in Kano

Latest News from Champion Newspapers, January 18, 2024

Latest News from Champion Newspapers, January 17, 2024

University of Lagos Convocation lecture for 54th Convocation…

1 of 412