Zulum joins family in prayer for late Spokesman Isa Gusau

The family of the late spokesperson to the Borno State Governor, Babagana Umara Zulum, held a prayer session on Wednesday in honor of the late Mallam Isa Gusau.

The brief prayer session was observed at the residence of the late Isa Gusau’s elder brother, Alhaji Babangida Umar, in Abuja.

Among the dignitaries present were the Governor of Borno State, Babagana Umara Zulum; Borno’s Commissioner of Finance, Alhaji Ahmed Ali; and Zulum’s private secretary, Barrister Mustapha Ali Busuguma.

Others in attendance included Zulum’s SSA on Media, Baba Sheikh Haruna, the SSA on New Media, Abdurrahman Ahmed Bundi, and several other colleagues in the press unit of Borno’s Government House.

Meanwhile, officials from the office of Vice President Kashim Shettima, who traveled on Sunday to Davos to represent President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, also attended the prayer session.

Zulum, in his brief remarks to the gathering, offered his condolences to the family of Isa Gusau and lauded the exemplary contributions made by the deceased during his life time.

The governor spoke of Isa Gusau’s selfless dedication to the welfare of others, his humility, and his kindness.

Mallam Isa Gusau died last Thursday at a hospital in India and was buried on Sunday in Abuja.

The prayer session was led by Khalifa Muhammad Abdullahi Suru, the Chief Imam of Dantata Jumaa, Abuja.

For a better society

—————————————————————–

Kindly follow us across all our social media platforms to stay up-to-date with the latest news and happenings in Nigeria and across the globe.

Facebook – https://facebook.com/championnewsonline

Instagram – https://instagram.com/championnewsonline

Twitter– @championnewsng