12 Aspirants jostle for LP ticket for Governorship seat in Imo state

From Victor Duruamaku Owerri

12 notable politicians in Imo state have indicated interest to take part in the Labour party governorship primary election in the state scheduled to hold on April 15, 2023 in Owerri the state capital

According to a Frontline member of the party, the governorship aspirants seeking to get the ticket of the Party ahead of the November 11 governorship election in Imo State will on Friday and Saturday face the party’s screening panel in

The Frontline politician who pleaded anonymity, said that the Aspirants would be screened at the party’s national headquarters in Abuja

According to him, ” the aspirants cleared by the screening panel will be allowed to take part in the April 15 governorship primary election which will take place at the Kanu Nwankwo Sports stadium in Owerri, the state capital.

The politician said that the party is very serious with the screening exercise pointing out that as a party with the message of a new Nigeria, it would not adopt the old order used by the other political parties.

” That is why we are very committed to this screening exercise. Only those with unblemished records would be cleared to take part in the primary election.”

“That is why we have set aside two days for the exercise and the panel is made up of men of impeccable characters who are committed to giving the party the best.

He believed that Imo is a strong state and that is why the party is committed to doing the best so that whoever that emerges the governorship candidate will have massive support from the people ahead of the Governorship election in the state

According to him, ” the 12 governorship aspirants are a retired major General, Jack Ogunewe, a former senator cum multiple businessman, Athan Achonu, the 2007 governorship candidate of the All Progressives Grand Alliance, Martin Agbaso, the 2019 governorship candidate of LP in the state, Joseph Ukaegbu, international businessman, Tochi Ehirim, and a lawyer cum former state government appointee, Ike Ibe.

Others are a former speaker of the State House of Assembly, Kelechi Nwagwu, strong businessman, Basil Maduka, an engineer, Chinedu Amadi, a retired Assistant Inspector General of Police, Charles Agomuo, a retired Army captain, David Mbamara, and a United States trained lawyer and former APGA senatorial candidate, Charles On