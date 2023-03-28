16th Session of the Emmanuel Osigwe Anyiam-Osigwe Lecture Series held in Lagos

L-r… Chairman of the occasion former Secretary-General of the Commonwealth, Chief Emeka Anyaoku; Guest Speaker former Prime Minister of United Kingdom, Mr. Boris Johnson with his award and Coordinator General Osigwe Anyiam Osigwe Foundation, Nze Charles Anyiam-Osigwe.

L-r … Lagos State Deputy Governor, Obafemi Hamzat; Chairman of the occasion former Secretary-General of the Commonwealth, Chief Emeka Anyaoku; Guest Speaker former Prime Minister of United Kingdom, Mr. Boris Johnson and Coordinator General Osigwe Anyiam Osigwe Foundation, Charles Anyiam-Osigwe.

L-r… Former minister for Foreign Affairs, Prof Bolaji Akinyemi; Chairman MTN Nigeria Dr. Pascal Dozie and Presidential candidate of the Labour Party, LP, Mr. Peter Obi.

L-r… MD/CEO, Mainland Oil & Gas Ltd, Prince Chris Odinaka Igwe, with Pastor Uche iheakanwa.

L-r… Nze Basil Osuokwu; Nana Sani Kazaure and Peter Egbule, friends of the foundations.

L-r… MD/CEO, Mainland Oil & Gas Ltd, Prince Chris Odinaka Igwe, his wife Princess Peace; Professor Anya O. Anya and MD/ Editor –in Chief Champion Newspapers, Dr (Mrs) Nwadiuto Iheakanwa.

L-r… Presidential candidate of the Labour Party, LP, Mr. Peter Obi; exchanging greetings with Chief Emmanuel Anyiam- Osigwe and Chief (Mrs.) Dorothy Anyiam- Osigwe (Both Members of the Board of Trustees).

L-r… CEO SOTREX Global, Engr Marcus Adedini; General Manager /CEO National Theatre, Prof Sunday Ododo and Senator Ben Obi.

L-r… Lolo Ijeoma Anyiam- Osigwe; her husband Coordinator General Osigwe Anyiam Osigwe Foundation, Nze Charles Anyiam-Osigwe; MD/Editor–in Chief Champion Newspapers, Dr (Mrs) Nwadiuto Iheakanwa; Princess Peace Igwe and her husband MD/CEO Mainland Oil & Gas Ltd, Prince Chris Odinaka Igwe.

Guest Speaker former Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, Mr. Boris Johnson, delivering his address.

R-L… Foremost Businessman, Chief Okey Ezibe, his wife Barrister Uju and other guests.

L-r… CEO of M & M Investment Ltd, Mr. Emeka Ugwu-Oju; Andy Wabah and Kunmi Fakeye .

L-r… Former Chairman of Nestle Nigeria Plc, Chief (Dr.) Olusegun Osunkeye; former minister for Foreign Affairs, Prof Bolaji Akinyemi; Chairman of the occasion former Secretary-General of the Commonwealth, Chief Emeka Anyaoku and Chairman MTN Nigeria Dr. Pascal Dozie.

L-r …Chief Anthony Anyiam- Osigwe; Mr. George Anyiam Osigwe; Mr. Kennedy Anyiam-Osigwe; Raymond Anyiam –Osigwe, all Members of Trustees of the foundation, during the 16th Session of the Emmanuel Onyechere Osigwe Anyiam-Osigwe Lecture Series, orgainsed by Osigwe Anyiam- Osigwe Foundation in Collaboration with NIIA held at Marriot hotel GRA Ikeja on 27/3/2023…PHOTOS : CHINYERE IKEANYI.

For a better society

—————————————————————–

