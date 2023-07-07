Gov. Zulum appoints Prof. Bello, as Chairman of Borno State Internal Revenue Service

AHMED MARI, Maiduguri

Borno State Governor Prof Babagana Zulum has approved the appointment of Associate Prof Bello Alhaji Ibrahim as Executive Chairman of Borno State Internal Revenue Service (BIRS).

The appointment was contained in a statement issued by the Governor’s spokesman, Malam Isa Gusau. on Thursday said, “Until today’s appointment, Bello was Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Borno Renaissance Micro Finance Bank, a position he held from December 2019”.

The statement said “55-year-old Associate Professor, Bello, who hails from Maiduguri, holds PhD, MSc and Bachelors Degree all in Economics from the University of Maiduguri,”

“Associate Prof Bello is a consummate teacher, researcher, banker, economist and expert on advising, implementation, monitoring and evaluation of multi-sectoral community projects of the World Bank, the statement noted.”.

He recalled that Bello began his working career at the Borno State Hospitals Management Board. He was a personnel officer from 1992 to 1993. then moved to Kashim Ibrahim College of Education, Maiduguri, as an academic staff from 1993 to the year, 2000.

Gusau said he joined the Unity Bank PLC as Operations Manager from 2000 to 2007 and rejoined the academics in 2007 as an academic staff of the University of Maiduguri where he worked from 2007 to 2015.

“Bello later moved to Northwest University in Kano also as academic staff and was there from 2015 to 2019.

In December 2019, Bello joined Borno State University as academic staff,” Gusau said.

