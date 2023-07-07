Champion Newspapers Limited
No plan to pay half salary, sack workers– Osun govt

BLESSING AKOROWOSI, Osogbo

 

Osun State Government has affirmed that payment of half salary will not be re-introduced in the state.

It further assured citizens that the current administration is not planning to sack civil servants massively.

This was in reaction to the notion that the state is planning to sack workers peddled by a pressure group within the Nigerian Union of Pensioners (NUP).

In a release by the state Governor’s Spokesperson, Olawale Rasheed on Thursday, Governor Ademola Adeleke reiterated his commitment to workers’ welfare.

The governor expressed readiness to meet all stakeholders for the development of the state.

 

“The attention of the Osun state government has been drawn to a press conference by a pressure group within the Nigerian Union of Pensioners (NUP) and fake news about plans to sack workers.

“We affirm that there is neither a plan to sack workers nor any re-introduction of half salary. This was old fake news sponsored by agents of the opposition which the public is implored to ignore.

“It is important to note that the Government of Governor Ademola Adeleke has remained committed to meeting its financial obligations to workers, both in and out of service.

“The government can however not pay off all outstanding salaries and pensions at once due to paucity of funds which is known to all stakeholders.

 

“The administration has adopted a phased payment system but with an increase in the amount paid monthly to the pensioners among others. In recognition of the state of the economy,  the monthly payment has been increased from two hundred thousand naira under the former government to five hundred thousand naira. This is a decision under implementation despite the tight financial status of the state,” the release stated.

 

