Zik Prize award 2022 organises by Public Policy Research & Analysis Centre held in Lagos

Photo Gallery
L-r ...The Presidential Candidate of the Labour Party (LP) in the 2023 elections, Mr Peter Obi; Obi of Onitsha, HRM . Igwe Alfred Ugochukwu Achebe; Wife of the former Executive Secretary of the Board (PPRAC) DR. (Mrs.). Betty Obasi; Board Member(PPRAC) Sir Marc Wabara, during the Zik Prize award 2022 organised by Public Policy Research and analysis Centre (PPRAC) held at Eko hotel in Lagos on 19/11/2023 ... PHOTOS: CHINYERE IKEANYI.
L-r… Edo State Governor, Godwin Obaseki received Good Governance on  Zik Prize award Governor of Abia State, Alex Otti; Guest ,Prof Anya .O. Anya; Board   Member(PPRAC)   Sir Marc Wabara; First Lady of Abia State, Mrs Priscilla Otti and  Wife of the  Former Executive Secretary of the Board (PPRAC) DR. (Mrs.) Betty Obasi.

 

L-r …Obi of Onitsha, HRM . Igwe Alfred Ugochukwu Achebe;   Humanitarian Leadership award to Founder   ,MALLPM. Foundation .Hajiya Aisha Atiku Baguda; Professional Leadership award to President, AFRIEXIM Bank , Prof. Benedict Oramah ;  Good Governance,to Edo State Governor, Godwin Obaseki  at Zik Prize award .

L-r…Head of the PPRAC Zik Prize Selection Committee, Prof. Pat Utomi, Prince  Ike Iloghalu  his wife Chinwe; the Presidential Candidate  of the Labour Party (LP) in the 2023 elections, Mr Peter Obi.

L-r… Chief Executive Officer of GCA Energy Limited, Greg Uanseru; Chief Executive Officer & Managing Director at G.M.O. & Co. Ltd. Collins  Chikeluba; Group Managing Director/CEO of Access Bank plc, Mr Herbert Wigwe; founding Chairman & Editor-in-Chief of the THISDAY Media Group and ARISE News Channel.  Prince Nduka Obaigbena.

From 2nd left  His Royal Majesty, Oba Abdulwasiu Omogbolahan Lawal, ( Oniru  Kingdom) presenting Professional Leadership award to President, AFRIEXIM Bank , Prof. Benedict Oramah; while others watch.

L-R .. Former Minister of Industry, Dr Nike Akande; presenting   Humanitarian Leadership award to Founder   ,MALLPM. Foundation .Hajiya Aisha Atiku Baguda; First Lady of Abia State, Mrs Priscilla Otti; Wife of the  Former Executive Secretary of the Board (PPRAC) DR. (Mrs.).  Betty Obasi.

L-r… Senior Pastor of Trinity House Church, Lagos, Pastor Ituah Ighodalo; former Chairman of Seplat Energy Plc, Dr. ABC Orjiako and  Prince  Ike Iloghalu  his wife Chinwe.

L-r … Business Executives/Politician ,Mr  Valentine Ozigbo; Former Cross River State Governor . Mr Donald Duke; Group Managing Director/CEO of Access Bank plc, Mr Herbert Wigwe.

L-r… Wife of the  Former Executive Secretary of the Board (PPRAC) DR. (Mrs.)  Betty Obasi; Prof Anya.O.Anya and  Board   Member (PPRAC)  Sir Marc Wabara.

L-r… Mrs  Chinwe Iloghalu her husband . Prince  Ike ; with Governor of Abia State, Alex Otti.

L-r … Obi of Onitsha, HRM . Igwe Alfred Ugochukwu Achebe;   Humanitarian Leadership award to Founder   ,MALLPM. Foundation .Hajiya Aisha Atiku Baguda; Professional Leadership award to President, AFRIEXIM Bank , Prof. Benedict Oramah ;  Good Governance, to Edo State Governor, Godwin Obaseki; Governor of Abia State, Alex Otti; Guest .Prof Anya .O.Anya; Board   Member(PPRAC)  Sir Marc Wabara; First Lady of Abia State, Mrs Priscilla Otti; Wife of the  Former Executive Secretary of the Board (PPRAC) DR. (Mrs.)  Betty Obasi. during the Zik Prize award  2022 organised by Public Policy Research and analysis Centre (PPRAC) held  at  Eko hotel in Lagos on 19/11/2023 … PHOTOS: CHINYERE  IKEANYI.

 

 

Peter 10377 posts 0 comments
