Ember Months: Ondo FRSC holds Road Safety Campaigns in Public Centres

DAMISI OJO, Akure

The Ondo State Command of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) as part of its mandate to ensure safety on roads is embarking on an extensive enlightenment and advocacy for road accidents victims.

Besides, its officials were poised to reduce road carnages during ember months and beyond.

They had moved to churches, mosques, market places, motor parks and other public places especially in Akoko axis in the Northern part of the state.

At Emmanuel Anglican Church, Edo ,Ikare Akoko, the Public Enlightenment Officer of Ikare Unit Command, Assistant Route Commander Taiwo Mohammed admonished all and sundry to support the sensitization road safety enlightenment programme.

He extended sympathy to the families of victims of various auto crashes on Nigerian roads, urging all road users to be conscious of all preventive measures.

Mohammed highlighted some factors responsible for road accidents both human and mechanical such as bad tyres, defective horn, absence of rear mirror, leaking fuel leading to fire outbreak, excessive speeding, making and receiving calls while driving among others.

In his contribution, the vicar in charge of the Church, Ven. Isaac Awowole said the establishment of FRSC is the greatest thing ever happened to road transportation industry in Nigeria and praised the founding fathers

He urged the federal government to continue to do more for the Agency.

Awowole pleaded with Nigerians particularly the road users to cooperate with FRSC and adhere strictly to roads rules and regulations in order to reduce road carnages.

The cleric appealed to government, well to do Nigerians, corporate organizations and Non-governmental organizations to prioritize the welfare of accidents victims through rehabilitation, payment of hospital bills and provision of employment to sustain their living.

The FRSC Unit Commander, Ropo Alabi said regular advocacy to religious centres, markets and motor parks were been held on timely basis in Akokoland.

He warned people against night journeys which he described as very dangerous.

For a better society