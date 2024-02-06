Zero tolerance for FGM: Over 4 million girls at risk in 2024 worldwide– UNICEF

…FIDA Nigeria calls for survivors’ empowerment to champion advocacy against FGM

Blessing Akorowosi

As the world marks this year’s International Day of Zero Tolerance for Female Genital Mutilation, on Tuesday, the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) has enjoined the global community to sustain the action plan towards the elimination of FGM by 2030.

The International Federation of Women Lawyers (FIDA), Nigeria joined in the call for survivors of FGM to be empowered to become leaders in the fight to put an end to the practice.

In a statement issued by UNICEF titled– Her voice, her future; Investing in FGM survivor-led movements to end female genital mutilation, amplifying the voices of survivors was stressed.

“The International Day of Zero Tolerance for Female Genital Mutilation (FGM) observed every year on February 6th marks an important day for the world community. It provides an opportunity to forge stronger ties and take concerted action to reinforce our commitments to eliminate this harmful practice which continues to impact the lives of millions of women and girls.

“In 2024, nearly 4.4 million girls – or more than 12,000 each day – are at risk of FGM around the world. Despite tremendous progress made over the years, FGM continues to remain a serious challenge in many countries.

“This year, as we observe the 13th anniversary of this international day with a theme that focuses on commemorating ‘Her Voice. Her Future. Investing in Survivor-Led Movements to End Female Genital Mutilation.’

“Survivors of FGM play a huge role in confronting communities about the serious impacts of FGM and disrupting gender biased social norms that perpetuate this harmful practice. Amplifying the voices of survivors goes a long way in building collective action, creating safe spaces for open dialogue without any stigma or bias, and strengthening FGM elimination efforts and interventions at global, regional, and country levels. These initiatives further advance progress to achieve the 2030 Agenda of Sustainable Development,” the statement read.

The National President of FIDA Nigeria, Amina Suzanah Agbaje noted that the testimonies of FGM survivors will spur stakeholders to collectively eradicate the practice.

In her call for support, Agbaje stated that the provision of assistance and resources needed by the survivors will go a long way in bringing about the desired change in the community.

Her words, “survivors are not statistics; they are living testaments to the strength of the human spirit. Their voices matter, and it is time for us to listen and act.