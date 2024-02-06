AFCON Semi-Finals: Gov. Abiodun Creates Live Viewing Centres Across Ogun

A

MICHAEL-AZEEZ OGUNSIJI, Abeokuta

ABEOKUTA – The Ogun State Government on Tuesday has announced the opening of seven designated viewing centres across the three senatorial districts of the state for the Semi-final match between the Super Eagles of Nigeria and Bafana Bafana of South Africa on Wednesday.

This was disclosed by the Commissioner for Sports Development in the state, Hon. Wasiu Isiaka.

said this was part of the support of Governor Dapo Abiodun for the senior national team, Super Eagles at the ongoing 2023 Africa Cup of Nations in Cote d’Ivoire.

The sports commissioner promised that Ogun residents would have more to cheer during the AFCON matches.

The thrilling encounter will be aired live at the following venues across the state beginning from 6pm; MKO International Stadium, Kuto, Abeokuta, Skating ground, Panseke, Abeokuta, the Agunloye Pavilion, Ilaro, AUD Practicing School, Iganmode road, Ota, Akarigbo Palace Ground, Sagamu, Dipo Dina International Stadium, Ijebu Ode and Imososi Primary School, Ago Iwoye.

These viewing centers, in strategic locations, will afford residents and football lovers the opportunity to watch the crunch match without paying.

“We extend a warm invitation to all football enthusiasts, supporters, and members of the public to join for an exhilarating and electrifying experience as we cheer on our beloved Super Eagles in this pivotal match. Let us come together to enjoy the electrifying atmosphere of live football at these venues, as we also prepare to host the entire country later this year for the 22nd National Sports Festival tagged, Gateway Games 2024”, the statement read.

He said, the idea was to bring everyone together and avail all football fans the opportunity to cheer the national team to victory following the poor power supply across the country.

He assured fans of adequate security throughout the encounter.