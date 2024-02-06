Champion Newspapers Limited
LASUSTECH, inauguration of Founders Day celebration, Prof Toyin Ogundipe as guest Speaker held in Lagos

L-r ... Keynote Speaker, Former Vice Chancellor, University of Lagos, Prof. Oluwatoyin Ogundipe; Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Tertiary Education, Lagos State, Mr. Adeniran Kasali; Pro-Chancellor, Lagos State University of Science and Technology, (LASUSTECH), Prof. Kola Ojikutu and Vice-Chancellor, LASUSTECH, Prof. Olumuayiwa Odusanya, during the Inaugural Founder’s Day Celebration on ‘Nation Building Through Innovative Science and Technology’ in Lagos. on 2/3/2024.
L-r … Deputy Vice-Chancellor (Academic) Lagos State University of Science and Technology (LASUSTECH), Professor Abiodun Akinpelu Denloye; Bursar, Lagos State University of Science and Technology, (LASUSTECH), Mr. Oki Olashele; member Governing Council, LASUSTECH, Mrs. Bisi Sanwo-Olu; wife of Vice Chancellor, LASUSTECH, Mrs. Odusanya Moremike.

Keynote Speaker, Former Vice Chancellor, University of Lagos, Prof. Oluwatoyin Ogundipe;  addressing the guest.

Cross section of the audience.

From left… Deputy Vice-Chancellor (Academic) Lagos State University of Science and Technology (LASUSTECH), Professor Abiodun Akinpelu Denloye; member of senate council Prof. Bisi Balogun; former Director General, Federal Institute of Industrial Research, Oshodi (FIIRO) Mrs. Jummai Adamu Tutuwa; Keynote Speaker, Former Vice Chancellor, University of Lagos, Prof. Oluwatoyin Ogundipe; Vice Chancellor, LASUSTECH, Prof. Olumuayiwa Odusanya and UNILAG, Prof. Oluwole Familori.

From left: Pro-Chancellor, Lagos State University of Science and Technology, (LASUSTECH), Prof. Kola Ojikutu; Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Tertiary Education, Lagos State, Mr. Adeniran Kasali; Wife of the Keynote Speaker, Mrs. Oluwaseun Ogundipe; Keynote Speaker, Former Vice Chancellor, University of Lagos, Prof. Oluwatoyin Ogundipe; presenting the plaque, member Governing Council, LASUSTECH, Mrs. Bisi Sanwo-Olu and Vice Chancellor, LASUSTECH, Prof. Olumuayiwa Odusanya, during the Inaugural Founder’s Day Celebration on Nation Building Through Innovative Science and Technology in Lagos. Courtesy from Chinyere Ikeanyi.

 

