You’re going to have a Governor that appreciates your contribution to the economy – Jandor tells groups

.says my emergence destined by God

Victory Orimemi

The People’s Democratic Party (PDP) governorship candidate in Lagos State, Dr. Abdulazeez Olajide Adediran has promised to recognize the contribution of non Yoruba groups to the growth of the economy in the State.

Jandor said this on Sunday during a meeting with the Arewa and Ndigbo groups in Badagry where he acknowledged their contributions to the economy.

He said, “I want you to know, it is because you know how important you are, that is why for the first time you are meeting the governorship candidate coming to meet you here, because we believe that the one they have been winning over the years,

” It is you that have been contributing to it and that is why in the campaign council, we decided that we will come and meet you and say look, this one is different from the one we have been doing for the past 24 years.

“I don’t want to be a Governor that they will be telling what is happening here, I want to come myself and see. Since yesterday I’ve been in every ward, meeting in every cluster, so we can talk and see how we can do things differently.”

Adediran also stated the reason for his visit, he said he came to identify with the people so they can access him before making a decision. He added that he will appreciate their contribution to the economy and won’t tolerate any form of intimidation in the market.

“Why am I here? I’m here to come and identify with you. Let you see me, not just on a poster that you have been seeing the other ones. So that you will access me and make a decision on who you want to vote for, and that is why our campaign strategy has been to visit all the wards in Lagos State.

“In me you’re going to have a Governor that will appreciate your contribution to our economy, a Governor that will appreciate it to the point that on no account will I allow anyone to terrorize you in your market, that is what will differentiate me from the others you have been voting for.” He said.

Jandor also spoke on the recent ban of motorcycle (Okada) riders, he stated that he is aware of the menace of Okada riding in the economy and will continue with the policy that will take Okada off the major metropolis, but restrict them to places that are it motorable. He added that if he is going to take that off from people, he will give them something in return.

Also, The governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party in Lagos State, Dr. Abdul-Azeez Adediran has said his emergence as the Lagos State PDP governorship candidate was destined by God.

According to a statement on Sunday by the Head, Media and Communications for Jandor4Governor Campaign Organisation, Gbenga Ogunleye, the governorship candidate said this while seeking royal blessings from traditional rulers in Badagry, where he was berthed,

While he assured the monarchs and residents of the area that he would bring the government nearer to them and provide them with basic things of life if elected governor in 2023, he also promised to build a coconut island in the area.

A statement added that Adediran got a rousing welcome at the Palace of the Akran of Badagry Kingdom, Oba De When Aholu, the Menu-Toyi 1, and said that Badagry would not remain backward under his government.

The candidate, who went on the visit with his running mate and Nollywood actor, Olufunke Akindele, called for the support of the royal fathers and people in the division, saying that they had suffered enough.

According to him, his administration would bring development to Badagry, construct bridges and make the division a destination for investors.

He said, “I want to congratulate you this time around because ever since the return of democracy no one considered Badagry Division for the governorship seat in Lagos State. That I got the PDP ticket is predestinated by God.

“I want to thank you for standing by us and for your prayers. I want to congratulate this division, especially my fathers that in Lagos it is the turn of Badagry royal fathers. It is good luck to Badagry.

“I was trained in this house and my fathers and mothers are here today. It is our turn to serve. I have not come to play politics, but to seek your blessings.

“You are the fathers of all and we have come to seek your blessings. We are not at war with anybody and our government would be for the masses.”

Adediran told the Obas that his team had decided to tour all the wards in the state and that it was the turn of Badagry.

He decried the state of the roads in the division saying that he would not be in government and the situation would remain the same.

“We are going to have Coconut Island in Badagry just as we have Banana Island. We will construct bridges in the division,” he said.

He advised the division to vote for all the candidates of the PDP in the general elections slated for February 25, 2023, and March 11, 2023.

Adediran, while addressing the teeming party’s supporters at the palace said that his team had prepared to run a humane government that would prioritise the masses’ interests.

Also commenting, Akindele told the traditional rulers that she joined Jandor to give hope to women, children, and the youths in the state.

She said, “I am promising you that I will do you proud, I will not disappoint you.”

Speaking on behalf of the traditional rulers in the division at the palace, the Oniworo of Iworo Kingdom, Oba Oladele Kosoko said, “Only a child will not know what Badagry Division is going through.

“Whoever God has chosen to help our division will get there. We as fathers will continue to pray for you,” he said.

Speaking at wards G and F in Badagry Local Government Area in Ajido, Adediran said that God had written it that a time was coming that a son of the soil would be the next governor and that He had chosen someone from the riverine area.

He stated that they had been supporting people from other places to be governors in Lagos State, but the time had come that it should no longer be given to just anybody.

“We have been going everywhere, we were in Alimosho for three days. It is time for the son of the soil to do it. No matter what happens we will see some of us who want the status quo to remain. But we will not fight them.

“Just call them to one side and discuss with them, you will discover that they are selfish because they are the ones benefitting from a government that does not care for the people.

“We want to have a government of the masses. I used to travel on the water with my mother and I am used to this place, so I want to develop it. We want to appeal to our traditional rulers to help us. Some of these people would come with money and the money is to take away your rights.

“Are you still spending the money they gave you four years ago? You can see the difference between the Baales here and those in the city,” he said.

Adediran further urged the youths to talk to their friends, including those in the APC, and let them know that it was time for the son of the soil to take over.

He added that the likes of top politicians in the area such as Hon. Sunny Ajose and others in the APC and the PDP would be recognised in his government.

According to him, people could be in another party but they would vote for him as their son.

He said, “All the deputy governors and APC party chairmen that they have been giving us what have they achieved? I can tell you that even the Chairman of the APC in Lagos State, Pst. Cornelius Ojelabi, would vote for the PDP in 2023. I told him before I started the race. When I become the governor I would take care of him.

“I am not going to be a PDP or APC governor, I would be the governor of all. Since they have been ruling they have not been able to complete Badagry Expressway unlike what they did in Lekki.

“When we get into office, we will construct bridges in Badagry. Don’t be afraid, it is just eight hours on election day and they cannot rig this election. We have been winning them in Badagry Division all along.”

Speaking earlier, Akindele urged the people to continue working and not to be tired, while expressing satisfaction with the reception given to them.

“I am happy with the way you welcomed us, you are too much. We are ready for a better life in Lagos from May 29, 2023, when Jandor would assume office.

“They have given women a chance and as deputy governor, we will give people soft loans and there will be free education for our children. We will get local tailors to sew school uniforms for our children so they can also make money,” she said.

The program was attended by Baales and traditional chiefs, including the Oba Kosoko of Iworo Kingdom, Oba of the Ajido Kingdom, who were represented, Baale of Jegene, Chief Sumaila Lukmon and Baale of Jegenu Ayaba, Chief Fasasi Shittu, party members and residents of the area.

The campaign team also visited the popular Agbalata Market and other major markets in Badagry to seek the support of traders and business owners.