Your winnings matches will prolong our lives, Okala tells Rangers

COSMAS CHUKWU

Former Green Eagles, now Super Eagles Football Club, goal keeper, Chief Emmanuel Okala has gingered Rangers International Football Club of Enugu to go all out and win their home and away matches.

Okala, who also was a goal tender for the Flying Antelopes, gave the charge on Tuesday in Enugu during the official signing of a multi-million naira Jersey Sponsorship deal with Rangers management and a private company, Afrinvest Ltd.

The former goalie who was a darling of soccer fans in his hey day said that for their lives to be prolonged, Rangers must continue to win their matches.

“Your winning marches will make our lives longer. We shall be praying for all of you to succeed,” he said and expressed joy that the state government and the Rangers management are not prepared to galvanise their former club.

Okala, who was speaking in a goodwill message at the Jersey Sponsorship signing, on behalf of other former Rangers players such as Christian Chukwu and Benedict Ugwu, aka Surugede, said the new team would do them proud by winning their matches.

He said that Rangers had a very long story since its inception in 1970, noting that Ranger’s problem over the years has been a lack of adequate funding and urged Enugu State Government and corporate organisations, as well as individuals to continue to sponsor Rangers to perform.

Speaking at the occasion, former Rangers player, coach and manager, Davison Owumi, expressed happiness at the contract deal saying that it would have come earlier than now.

“There were efforts to stop the deal then but today, the deal is done. I am happy that Gov. Peter has taken away politics so that Rangers will become a model.

“Rangers is not an ordinary club. I commend the new spirit in Rangers. There must be a corresponding victory on the pitch to complement the money being invested in Rangers,” Owumi said.

On his part, the Chief Executive Officer of Afrinvest Ltd, Ike Chioke expressed joy that the deal became a reality after fruitless efforts in the past to have the deal sealed.

He said that it gave him joy to be part of Rangers success story, a club he held from his youth.

