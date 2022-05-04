WPFD: Editors want FG to make newsprint, broadcast equipment, consumables tax-free

.Obaseki , Abiodun, Sanwo-Olu pledge support for journalists

As the world marks the World Press Freedom Day today (May 3), the Nigerian Guild of Editors (NGE) has said that the inalienable right to access and disseminate information through an independent press is under attack, and called for urgent need to protect the media, adding democracy is in danger when a free press is threatened.

In press statement signed by the NGE’s President, Mustapha Isah and the General Secretary, Iyobosa Uwugiaren, yesterday, to mark the World Press Freedom Day, the professional group of all the editors in Nigeria, said that while the threat to the media freedom in Nigeria is real, the impact on the state of democracy in the country will be very dangerous, if not checked.

‘’Today is a day globally, to remind governments of the need to respect their commitment to press freedom. It is also a day of reflection among journalists and other media professionals about issues of press freedom and professional ethics.

‘’We need to remind governments at all levels in Nigeria that a free and independent media that can keep the people informed and hold leaders accountable, is essential for a strong and sustainable democracy, including free and fair elections. Without it, Nigerians cannot make informed decisions about how they are governed; and address human rights abuses, corruption and abuse of power’’, the editors stated.

The Guild said that its members are concerned that elected leaders in Nigeria, who should be press freedom’s dependable protectors, have made several overt attempts to silence the media voices through propose legislations – that clearly seek to criminalise journalism practice in the country.

The editors added that apart from the regular attacks on journalists – carrying out their legitimate editorial assignments by overzealous security agents, the current attempts to criminalise journalism practice in the country through obnoxious proposed laws, the suffocating economic environment and harsh political/economic policies of the federal government, have in the past few years, made it almost impossible for the media sector to carry out its constitutional responsibility for the benefit of the citizens.

The NGE added, “There is urgent need to protect the media; because the impact of the suffocating economic and political environment being created by the government will be very dangerous to our democracy. A threat to the media is a threat to our democracy.

‘’Governments at all levels must take the lead in making sure that their actions do not inspire violations of press freedom. A democratic society like Nigeria should know that it has a crucial role to play in maintaining media freedom and facilitating access to public information.

‘’Government should regularly take strong and immediate action against any violations of media freedom – this should include speaking out against violence against journalists and authorities’ failure/refusal to identify and prosecute attackers.’’

The NGE also called on the federal government to make newsprints, broadcast equipment and all other consumables in the media sector tax free, in order to save the media from total collapse.

‘’The media is a strong pillar of democracy; it is the oxygen of the democratic space; and there is urgent need by the federal government to make intervention to save it from collapsing’’, the editors added.

While saluting journalists, pro-media rights groups and others who have remained resolute in the defence of press freedom and independent press in the country, the NGE said that its ongoing Town Hall Meeting and Capacity Training Programme for editors in the six geo-political zones – being sponsored by the US Embassy in Nigeria, have also provided a huge opportunity to remind its members about the ethical values of journalism practice and the need to strictly adhere to those values.

The statement further stated that editors have also resolved to continue to set agenda for conversation in addressing the major issues affecting the country, including insecurity, political violence and others in the country – by creating different fora for the discussion of the issues by the major stakeholders: the electoral body, civil society groups, security agencies, political parties and the electorate

Meanwhile, Gov. Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State on Tuesday, urged journalists to rededicate themselves to courageous and objective journalism, as it would lend credence to their reports.

Sanwo-Olu, in a statement signed by the Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Mr Gbenga Omotoso, congratulated journalists for their commitment to the tenets of the profession, as they marked the 2022 World Press Freedom Day.

He said that his administration would continue to encourage press freedom and provide an enabling environment for good journalism to flourish.

The governor said that the theme of the Year 2022 celebration: ”Journalism Under Digital Siege”, lent credence to the need for professionals to confront the surveillance and digitally-mediated attacks on journalists and their trade.

”The emergence of fake news, especially its dominance on digital and social media, has challenged the reputation of the profession as the channel of credible information,” he said.

Sanwo-Olu urged policymakers, journalists, media personnel, lawmakers, internet experts and other stakeholders to dialogue on ways at ensuring that the profession remained for all, a beacon of hope and integrity.

He said that Lagos state, being the biggest home of the media in Nigeria, would always ensure press freedom and encourage the Fourth Estate of the Realm to play its critical role in democracy, without any obstacle. (NAN)(www.nannews.ng)

Also, The Edo State Governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki, has hailed journalists for their indispensable role in the development of the society, reassuring his government’s sustained support for journalists in the state to excel in their pr.

The governor, who urged journalists to embrace the noble ethics of the profession, said his government will continue to guarantee a conducive environment for journalists to thrive, allowing them to do their job freely, independently and safely without fear of intimidation and harassment.

Obaseki said this in commemoration of the World Press Freedom Day, marked every May 3, by the United Nations and other sister organs.

He noted, “This year’s World Press Freedom day presents yet another opportunity to salute our journalists for their role in the development of society, delivering truthful, unbiased and impartial reportage of events despite the threat and persecution they are faced with globally.”

Obaseki further stated, “The media as the fourth estate of the realm serves as a bridge builder between the government and the people, and must diligently embark on its duties upholding the ideals of fairness, accuracy, objectivity, balance, and other ethics that guide the profession. They must embrace responsible and development-focused journalism, ensuring unity, peace and development of the state and nation.

Pledging to protect the rights and privileges of journalists, Obaseki added, “On our part as a government, we will continue to guarantee a safe and conducive environment for journalists to freely and independently deliver on their duties without fear of being harassed and intimidated.

“Already, we have connected the secretariat of the state’s chapter of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) to the state-backed Private Public Partnership (PPP) power solution – Ossiomo Power Company’s Plant in Benin City, for the supply of 24-hour electricity. We will continue to support them to perform their roles in the development of the society, ensuring a prosperous Edo where all citizens are well empowered to realize their fullest potential.”

Speaking on the theme of this year’s celebration, “Journalism under Digital Siege,” Obaseki said his administration is embarking on a holistic revamp of state-owned media houses to enable them to meet with the technical challenges of the digital era.

Also, As the world celebrates Press Freedom Day, Ogun State governor, Dapo Abiodun, has saluted the courage being displayed by the media in ensuring the society is rightly informed.

Abiodun, who also described journalists as the bastion of democracy, said the world has been a better place through accurate and objective reportage by media practitioners.

In a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Kunle Somorin, on Tuesday, the governor noted that though media work in hostile environment in some countries, they have been able to discharge their duties of informing, educating, entertaining and setting agenda, for development and growth.

While recalling that media played a pivotal role in making sure Nigeria returned to democracy in 1999, Abiodun submitted that the country owes its uninterrupted democratic rule to the media, that has kept public office holders on their toes.

He said media as the Fourth Estate of the Realm, would continue to be accorded a pride of place in his administration.

Abiodun, who charged media not to derail from performing their constitutional and social responsibility, equally tasked them on the need to ensure accurate and objective reportage.

The governor further charged the media practitioners not to allow themselves to be used to destabilise or heat up the polity.

According to him, efforts must be stepped up by the media practitioners to tackle fake news vendors and abstain from propaganda capable of truncating the security and peace in the country.

He, however, reiterated that his administration would continue to create conducive atmosphere for the media to thrive and discharge their duties without fear or favour.