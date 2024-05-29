Sanwo-Olu appoints ex-Commissioner as new Deputy Chief of Staff

IBRAHIM QUADRI

Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has appointed former commissioner for Budget and Economic Planning, Sam Egube, as the new Deputy Chief of Staff.

Sanwo-Olu made this declaration today during the commissioning of 15 ferries at Badore jetty, Ajah, Lagos.

The Governor’s former Deputy Chief of Staff, Gboyega Soyannwo, had recently lost his life.

The state Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Gbenga Omotosho, had announced the passing of Soyannwo.

The statement read: “With deep sorrow, the Lagos State Government announces the passing of the Deputy Chief of Staff to Mr. Governor, Mr. Gboyega Soyannwo. Soyannwo died today after a brief illness. He was 55.”

Also, in a statement on X, the governor said he was devastated by Soyannwo’s sudden departure and was deeply affected by the news.

“Soyannwo was not only my Deputy Chief of Staff by title; he was a brother to me, an armour-bearer, a confidante and a faithful believer in our collective dream of a greater Lagos.

“His total dedication and service to Lagos State will never be forgotten. My prayers are with his beloved wife, Yewande and their children during this difficult time. I trust that God Almighty will give us beauty for ashes, the oil of joy for this present mourning and a garment of praise for this present spirit of heaviness,” Sanwo-Olu wrote.

