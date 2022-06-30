World Poetry Day:Women advocate Improved Training For Girl Child

Favour Ishember, Abuja

The national president, Market Women Association of Nigeria, Mrs Felicia Sani has called strategic stakeholders across the country to do more for the training of girl child at all levels.

Mrs Sani made this call on Tuesday, during 2022 world poetry day organized for school girls in FCT, by Helpline Foundation for the Needy, Abuja.

She stressed that the girl child remain the hope and future of Nigeria, therefore necessary steps should be put in place for their academic success.

Mrs Sani called on the girl child to be bold, brave but humble anywhere they found themselves; adding that

parents and relevant stakeholders should provide the enabling environment for girl child at all levels to succeed in their education pursuit.The future of Nigeria depends on the contribution of the girl child, which must be taken serious.

“Women are the neck of the nation, they carry men on their neck, so there is every need to support and encourage them”

In her remarks, Cecilia Kadiri who spoke on behalf of Helpline Foundation, said the initiative was to encourage the children to be committed to their studies especially the girl child.

“We organised this programme to revive the reading culture among students”

On her part, a co-convener of the poetry day and serving corp member, Fatima Nuhu explained that, ” There is a lot of patriarchy and problems associated with the girl child. We want a situation where we can have a better future for girl child education in Nigeria.

“My advise to every girl child out there is to literally sit down find a creative outlet, if it’s not poetry, reading novels or writing novels, they should engage in a trade or skill. They should find something to do that will better the society and better their lives as individuals” Fatimah said.