NHP: FG hands over housing keys to beneficiaries in Osun state

Federal government yesterday, handed over housing keys to beneficiaries who have completed payment for their houses under the first phase of the National Housing Scheme at Abere, AIG Zone 11, Oshogbo, Osun State .

Speaking before handing over the keys to the beneficiaries the Minister of Works and Housing, Babatunde Raji Fashola, represented by the Osun State Controller of Housing,TPL. Nureen Salako Abioye commended the level of compliance to the rule of NHP in the state.

He said “ln Osun State today we have four Nigerians who have fully paid for the houses of their choice within the estate comprising 76 -units of one bedroom, two bedroom and three bedrooms.”

Fashola disclosed that the beneficiaries had declared interest in buying the houses of their choice under the National Housing Programme( NHP) when their sale began and had successfully subscribed through the website of the Federal Ministry of Works and Housing on https://nhp.worksandhousing.gov.ng/ and had also completed payment.

The Minister noted that the essence of opening the portal was to ensure that interested Nigerians could access the houses without being impeded.

” We have therefore offered all these housing units to members of the general public in a non- discriminatory way by opening the portal to ensure that those interested are not inhibited by any artificial obstacle and allocation will be made on the basis of those who apply and pay on first come , first serve basis,” Fashola explained.

On the issue of payment, Fashola said, “We have offered flexible payment options like Mortgages and Rent-to-Own which we encourage applicants to pursue, adding that anyone who could make an outright payment could indicate interest but that wouldn’t be a condition for eligibility for accessibility to those houses.”

The minister, while calling on Nigerians to own a house among the completed houses across the 35 states of the Federation and the Federal Capital Territory, listed the requirements interested buyers need to upload on the ministry’s portal to include; current Passport Photograph in JPEG and PNG format, most recent copy of your tax clearance/payslip in PDF format, means of identification (National ID, Driver’s license, International Passport) in digital JPEG format; letter of recommendation from any Primary Mortgage ( for mortgage subscribers); evidence of 10% initial payment deposit ( for mortgage subscribers only).

While encouraging Osun state citizens and Nigerians at large to leverage on units of houses yet to be sold, the Minister said, “the advantage of owning a house in our NHP Estates includes the well – spaced sizes such as: one bedroom unit is about 60-70 sq.meters, two – bedroom units 76- 103sq. meters and three -bedroom units 110 – 137 sq. meters, adding that such generous spaces couldn’t be compared with what is obtainable in the common market.”

Earlier in his address, the Permanent Secretary Federal Ministry of Works and Housing, Mr. Bashir Nura Alkali, represented by the Chief Town Planner, Federal Ministry of Works and Housing, TPL Danbaba Yahaya Haruna, revealed that “the philosophy behind the National Housing Programme is the provision of pilot scheme that is affordable, accessible and acceptable as contained in the National Housing Policy.”

According to the Permanent Secretary, the cultural and climatic peculiarities of the regions within the countries were majorly considered before embarking on the projects.

“The approach to design and use of materials takes cognizance of the cultural and climatic peculiarities of regions while responding to the tenets of the Building Energy and Efficiency Code ( BEEC) being championed by the Ministry,” Alkali added.

In line with the vision of the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari in creating job for Nigerians, the Permanent Secretary said that under the National Housing Programme over 1,500 building contractors have been engaged since it began in the year 2016 over 15,000 direct jobs and 55,000 indirect jobs have also been created.

He added that a total of 6000 housing units is being built by the ministry in 45 sites out of which 2,666 have been completed in 35 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

The Timi of Ede, Oba Nurudeen Adesola Lamisa, in a goodwill message, commended the Federal Government for building houses for Nigerians and notably for siting the Estate in Ede town.

Oba Adesola Lamisa noted, “the aim and objective of having this kind of project is to boost the economy and social life of the inhabitants.We know that in few months time this place will become a market,” saying everyone in the state will see and feel the impact of this National Housing Programme in the state.

One of the beneficiaries, Engineer Akinkunmi Akinola, who was represented by his brother, Engineer Abayomi Akinola, while giving the vote of thanks on behalf of the beneficiaries applauded the Federal Government for constructing the housing estates for its citizens pointing out that accessing the National Housing Programme portal and its method of payment for his brother’s choice of house among many units were easy and straightforward.

Akinola who assured the Federal Government of proper use of the facility also appealed for an expansion of the housing programme in the state to accommodate more members of the public.