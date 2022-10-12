World Mental Health Day: 9mobile Driving Conversation on Mental Health

In support of its efforts towards creating awareness and sensitizing the public on the issues and importance of mental health and well-being, Nigeria’s youth-friendly and caring brand, 9mobile, has joined others globally to lend its voice to this year’s world mental health day themed: ‘Make mental health & well-being for all a global priority.

This is in line with one of its CSR pillars of ‘Health’ which gave birth to its quarterly health talk series in 2021. The virtual health talk series commenced during the Covid-19 pandemic to drive conversations around mental health issues to inspire action and promote well-being.

Speaking on the relevance of this year’s theme, Executive Director of Regulatory and Corporate Affairs, 9mobile, Abdulrahman Ado, said, “This year’s theme underscores the importance of mental health and well-being to everyone and why it should be given utmost priority. It is a critical issue that needs adequate attention, and we at 9mobile will continue to drive the conversation around it to sensitize people and, more importantly, promote a healthier and safer society for all.”

Ado further said, “It is important to state that since we started the virtual health talk series in 2021, we have held five consecutive series with tremendous impacts. The topics discussed during previous editions include; ‘Covid-19 and the new normal: Staying mentally healthy in the face of the challenges; ‘Responding to the rising challenge of Hypertension in a pandemic-depressed world’; ‘Managing Stress to Increase Productivity’ ‘Mental health; the myth, the challenge & recovery’ and ‘Loneliness and Mental Health.’ With seasoned mental health advocates and medical practitioners as facilitators; Executive Director at She Writes Woman Hauwa Ojeifo; certified medical professionals Dr. Egemba Chinonso popularly known as Aproko Doctor; Dr. Juliet Offiah, known as Dr Julz and Dr Maymunah Yusuf Kadiri, known as the ‘Celebrity Shrink’ led discussions at different editions to dissect the issues on mental health challenges and solutions.”

The conversation around the importance of mental health and well-being is never-ending, and 9mobile will continue to raise awareness and educate the public through advocacy about the significance of maintaining general well-being and increasing productivity.

The commemoration of ‘World Mental Health Day every October provides another unique opportunity for individuals, corporate organizations, and governments worldwide to sustain the current advocacy and develop newer ways to tackle mental health challenges.