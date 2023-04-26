World Malaria Day: USAID-IHP trains 30 lab scientists in Bauchi state

From: SELYA YARNAP, Bauchi

As part of its effort to fight against malaria in Bauchi state, USAID-IHP Integrated Health Programme have trained and equipped 30 laboratory scientists

in order to undertake diagnosis of malaria among pregnant women and children Under 5 years.

The Integrated PHC Advisor of IHP, Bauchi State office, Dr Darlington Okoye disclosed this on Tuesday while speaking at the 2023 World Malaria Day celebration held at Ningi Town Maternity PHC.

According to him, , malaria remains one of the diseases that are negatively impacting on life expectancy which must be tackled at all cost.

USAID-IHP, he said will continue to support government through its agencies to fight malaria scourge in state stressing that a combine efforts is required in order to overcome the malaria scourge.

The Executive Chairman of Bauchi State Agency for the Control of HIV, Tuberculosis and Malaria (BACATMA), Dr Sani Mohammed Dambam , in address at the occasion said that his Agency will continue to partner to fight malaria in the state.

Represented by the Director, Tuberculosis of the Agency, Abdullahi Gida, the BACATMA EC commended USAID-IHP for its support in the fight against malaria and other diseases in the state.

Dr Dambam then appealed to pregnant women in the state to ensure that they took every precautions in fighting malaria saying that they must take all the drugs given to them at the health facilities.

He added that treated mosquito nets will be distributed across the state shortly saying that it will be a house to house distribution in order to fight the scourge of malaria among pregnant women and children under 5 years.

In his goodwill message, Caretaker Committee Chairman of Ningi LGA, Ibrahim Zubairu commended the organizers of the flagging off for choosing Ningi LGA for the program.

