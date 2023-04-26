Champion Newspapers Limited
For a better society

The media gateway to the East.

For inquiries:
Phone: +234 81 8616 6160
Email: editor.championnews@gmail.com

World Malaria Day: USAID-IHP trains 30 lab scientists in Bauchi state

Metro news
By Editor
5
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

From: SELYA YARNAP, Bauchi
As part of its effort to fight against malaria in  Bauchi state, USAID-IHP Integrated Health Programme have  trained and equipped 30 laboratory scientists
in order to undertake diagnosis of malaria among pregnant women and children Under 5 years.
The Integrated PHC Advisor of IHP, Bauchi State office, Dr Darlington Okoye disclosed this  on Tuesday  while speaking at the 2023 World Malaria Day celebration held at Ningi Town Maternity PHC.
According  to him, , malaria remains one of the diseases that are negatively impacting on life expectancy which must be tackled at all cost.
USAID-IHP, he said  will continue to support government through its agencies to fight malaria scourge in  state stressing that a combine efforts is required in order to overcome the malaria scourge.
The  Executive Chairman of Bauchi State Agency for the Control of HIV, Tuberculosis and Malaria (BACATMA),  Dr Sani Mohammed Dambam , in address  at the occasion  said  that his Agency will continue to partner to fight malaria in the state.
Represented by the Director, Tuberculosis of the Agency, Abdullahi Gida, the BACATMA EC commended USAID-IHP for its support in the fight against malaria and other diseases in the state.
Dr  Dambam then  appealed  to pregnant women  in the state to ensure that they took every precautions in fighting malaria saying that they must take all the drugs given to them at the health facilities.
He added that treated mosquito nets will be distributed across the state shortly saying  that it will be a house to house distribution in order to fight the scourge of malaria among pregnant women and children under 5 years.
In his goodwill message, Caretaker Committee Chairman of Ningi LGA, Ibrahim Zubairu commended the organizers of the flagging off for choosing Ningi LGA for the program.
End
Continue Reading
Editor 11406 posts 0 comments
You might also like More from author

Comments are closed.

More Stories

Akwa Ibom State NAPPMED Gets New Executive Council.

IWUANYANWU COMMENDS FIDA FOR HUMANITARIAN SERVICES TO…

Imo Police bust armed robbery syndicate, neutralize one

Shell, NNPC, NLNG, others honoured at NIES 2023 Summit

1 of 314