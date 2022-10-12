World Cerebral Palsy day , organised by Benola Cerebral Palsy initiative Zumba Session held in Lagos

Cross section of the participants, during World Cerebral Palsy day.

L-r…Benola Cerebral Palsy Ambassador Oluwabusola Claudia Akinsola; Mrs Ayodele Shomefun received a gift from the Founder/CEO of Benola Cerebral Palsy initiative Air Vice Marshal Femi Gbadebo.

L-r …Benola Cerebral Palsy Ambassador Oluwabusola Claudia Akinsola; Mrs. Kauna Boniface; received gift from Founder/CEO of Benola Cerebral Palsy initiative Air Vice Marshal Femi Gbadebo during the Millions of reasons for supporting those with cerebral palsy One of them is Physical fitness Zumba Session, held at Airforce primary School Victoria Island Lagos . on 8./10/2022… PHOTOS: CHINYERE IKEANYI.

For a better society