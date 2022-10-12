Champion Newspapers Limited
For a better society

The media gateway to the East.

For inquiries:
Phone: +234 81 8616 6160
Email: editor.championnews@gmail.com

World Cerebral Palsy day , organised by Benola Cerebral Palsy initiative Zumba Session held in Lagos

Photo Gallery
By Peter
L-r... Founder/CEO of Benola Cerebral Palsy initiative  Air Vice Marshal Femi Gbadebo  (rtd). benola board Member Ms  Titi Tade;  Benola Cerebral Palsy Ambassador Oluwabusola Claudia Akinsola; ,  Deputy director Benola Cerebral Palsy initiative Mr Dayo Gbadebo  ,Benola Member  Mirabel Akpaka. during the Millions of reasons for supporting those with cerebral palsy one of them is Physical fitness Zumba Session , held at Airforce primary School Victoria island Lagos . on  8./10/2022 ...PHOTOS: CHINYERE IKEANYI.
1
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

 Cross section of the participants, during   World Cerebral Palsy day.

L-r…Benola Cerebral Palsy Ambassador Oluwabusola Claudia Akinsola; Mrs Ayodele Shomefun received a gift from the Founder/CEO of Benola Cerebral Palsy initiative Air Vice Marshal Femi Gbadebo.

L-r …Benola Cerebral Palsy Ambassador Oluwabusola Claudia Akinsola;  Mrs. Kauna Boniface; received gift from  Founder/CEO of Benola Cerebral Palsy initiative  Air Vice Marshal Femi Gbadebo during the Millions of reasons for supporting those with cerebral palsy One of them is Physical fitness Zumba Session, held at Airforce primary School Victoria Island Lagos . on  8./10/2022… PHOTOS: CHINYERE IKEANYI.

For a better society

Continue Reading
Peter 8023 posts 0 comments
You might also like More from author

Comments are closed.

More Stories

Cultural Day, new yam festival of Ndi Igbo held in Lagos

Latest News from Champion Newspapers, October 12, 2022

Int’l Day of the Girl Child, 2022 Edition, organised by…

Funeral service for Late Bashorun Bandele Alfred Latunji ,…

1 of 221