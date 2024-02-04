Champion Newspapers Limited
World Cancer Day: Senator Oluremi Tinubu asks govt to deepen health infrastructure

Health & Fitness
Senator Oluremi Tinubu.
IBRAHIM QUADRI

As the world marks World Cancer Day, the First Lady of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Senator Oluremi Tinubu said there is a need to deepen efforts by the government in putting in place the necessary infrastructure to address the health challenges towards better care for cancer patients and survivors.

The First Lady gave the advice in a statement she personally signed and made available to our correspondent.

The theme for this year Cancer Day is with the theme, “Closing the Care Gap.”

Senator Tinubu said, “This year’s World Cancer Day presents an important opportunity to raise awareness and elaborate further the message of prevention, early detection,and treatment of cancer.

 

“The theme for this year, “Closing the Care Gap,” speaks to the fact that we are to deepen our efforts in putting in place necessary infrastructure to address these health challenges towards better care for cancer patients and survivors.

 

“No one should have to face the challenges of cancer alone. Let us continue to show empathy, care, love, and support for cancer patients and survivors, even as we create more awareness and advocacy for better service delivery.”

 

She however stated, “Also we are to celebrate those who are cancer free.”

