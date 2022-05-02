Workers Day: FCT Minister donates brand new Ford Ranger Hilux to NLC

Favour Ishember, Abuja

The FCT Administration has donated a brand new Ford Ranger Hilux to the

FCT Chapter of the Nigeria labour Congress (NLC), to strengthen the already existence mutual relationship between the NLC and the Administration.

Making the donation to herald the 2022 Workers Day in Abuja, the FCT Minister, Malam Muhammad Musa Bello said the guesture would further help to facilitate the movement of the NLC members from one place to another in carrying out their duties.

According to Bello, ” It is my honor and pleasure to hand over to you this brand new Ford Ranger with chassis number AB 89444 to you thank you”.

He assured the Union members that FCT as an administration will continue to partner and support them in all aspects of it dealings.

Malam Bello also used the occasion to announced the donation of five million Naira to the joint Union Action( JUAC) Committee to boost their cooperative society.

The Minister enjoined the union to always find ways to dialogue with the government on issues that affect it’s members rather than going to strike.

” I want to reiterate and assured chairman of the NLC and other distinguish NLC members here that the administration will continue to partner with you, and I’m sure you have already seen the support, as you go Eagles Square for the celebration of May Day, i assure you that the usual logistics will be provided”, he added

Also speaking, the Chairman of the NLC, FCT Chapter, Comrade Alhassan Yakub has commended the FCT minister for his proactive leadership style and for the prone payment of staff salary and paid arrears.

Comrade Yakub explained that, “So far you have done well, you have given out promotions to deserving Staff, you have paid arrears and you have done so many things. When someone one does the right thing, we appreciate him, and when he or she do the wrong thing, we talk to the person