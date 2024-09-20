Taraba State governor, Kefas Agbu approves N175 Million relief package for Borno flood victims

EMMANUEL AWARI, Jalingo

The Taraba State Governor, Dr. Agbu Kefas, has approved the sum of N175 million relief package to support the people and government of Borno State.

A statement signed by the Commissioner, Ministry of Information and Re-Orientation, Barrister Zainab Usman Jalingo, said that the funds will be distributed to victims.

The statement reads in parts,

“N100 million to the Government of Borno State to support ongoing relief efforts in response to the flooding in the state.

“N50 million to the Taraba State community residing in Borno, to assist them in coping with the impact of the flooding.

“N25 million to the Borno Emirate Council as a gesture of solidarity to aid in alleviating the effects of the flooding in Borno State.

“In the same vein, relief materials, including bags of rice, vegetable oil, and blankets, have already been dispatched to Borno State to succor the effects of the flooding.

The statement further said that the Taraba State Government remains committed to the humanitarian needs of its citizens and is always prepared to collaborate with other states for the benefit of all.

Similarly, various Governments, have expressed their sympathy over the flood that ravaged Maiduguri, the Borno State Capital by donating various sums of money to aid the victims, they include:, Bauchi State = N250m, Kebbi State = N200m, Adamawa State =N50m, Yobe State = N100m, Kano State =N100m, Gombe State =N100m and Taraba State =N100m.

Organisations and Individuals

Alhaji Aliko Dangote =N2b, Alhaji Aminu Dantata =N1.5b, HE Atiku Abubakar =N100m, HE Peter Obi =N50m, North East Dev Commission =N3b, Nigerian Senate = N54.5m, House of Representatives = N100m, People’s Democratic Party (PDP) =N25m, Borno House of Assembly =N60m, Former Senate President Ahmed Lawan =N50m, Hon Zainab Gimba =N25m, Ibrahim Abba Umar =N50m, Sumaila Satumari = N10m, Hon Mallam Gana Kareto =N10m, Northern Senators Forum =N10m, Senator Barau Jibril =N10m, Hon Moh’d Abubakar Maifata =N50m, Southern Borno =N200m, Hon Zakariya Dikwa =N10m, Al-Amanah Aid =N1m, Hon Mohammed Imam =N50m, HE Maina Ma’aji Lawan = N10m, HE Ali Modu Sheriff = 100m, Hon Dr Ali Bukar Dalori = N50m, Sen MT Monguno = N50m, Sen Kaka Shehu Lawan = N50m, Hon Aliyu Betara = N100m, Hon Abdulkadir Rahis = N25m, Hon Ibrahim Abuna = N25m, Hon Usman Zannah = N10m, Hon Engr Bukar Talba = 10m, Hon Yerima Lawan Kareto = N2m, Abdussalam Kachallah = N100m

Awari Usman Alkali = N20m

Non-Cash Donations

North East Dev Commission = 200 bags of 25kg rice, 20,000 cartons of macaroni and 10,000 gallons of vegetable oil. Sumal Food Group, Ibadan = 50,000 loaves of bread and 5,000 cartons of biscuits. Nasarawa State Government = 2 trucks of rice, 2 trucks of spaghetti and 2 trucks of sugar. General Buba Marwa (Rtd) = 10 trucks load of fertiliser worth N120m. Hon Aminu Jaji (HOR) = 600 bags of rice Nigerian Society of Engineers, Borno State Chapter = 10,000 wrappers Engineer Usman Monguno = 10,000 wrappers Alhaji Abdulkadir Ali (Matrix Energy) = Asorted food items worth N120m.

The Nigerian Meteorological Agency had on September 10th 2024, predicted thunderstorms and rains from Wednesday to Friday across the country.

NiMet’s weather outlook released on Tuesday in Abuja envisaged thunderstorms over parts of Borno, Adamawa, Taraba, Yobe, Katsina, Sokoto and Kaduna States during the morning hours on Wednesday in the northern region.

According to NiMet, thunderstorms are also expected over parts of Kano, Borno, Katsina, Adamawa, Kaduna, Taraba, Zamfara, Kebbi and Jigawa States during afternoon and evening hours.

It also predicted intermittent rains over parts of Enugu, Ebonyi, Abia, Anambra, Edo, Ekiti, Oyo, Rivers, Cross River, Delta and Akwa Ibom States later in the day.

Similarly, thunderstorms are according to NiMET, expected over parts of Taraba and Adamawa States during the morning hours in the northern region. It anticipated thunderstorms over parts of Kano, Kaduna, Bauchi, Jigawa, Katsina, Kebbi, Adamawa and Taraba States later in the days ahead.

NiMet also envisaged intermittent rains over parts of Ondo, Edo, Oyo, Osun, Ekiti, Imo, Enugu, Ebonyi, Abia, Cross River, Bayelsa, Rivers and Delta States later in the day.

The agency predicted thunderstorms are over parts of Adamawa and Taraba States in the northern region during the Friday morning hours.

It envisaged thunderstorms over parts of Taraba, Borno, Gombe, Bauchi, Adamawa, Kaduna, Kano, Katsina and Zamfara States later in the day.

According to the agency, rains are expected over parts of Nasarawa and Niger during the morning hours in the North Central region.

NiMET therefore urged residents to avoid flood-prone areas as there was a high likelihood of urban flooding in major cities due to heavy downpours.

