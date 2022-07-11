Women in Energy Network ,Supernova Girl initiative scholarship and Science fair programme held in Rivers State

L-r… Father of the day ;HRM King Igbikingeri Ngowari Cornelius; President Women in Energy Network (WIEN) Mrs Funmi Ogbue and GED Upstream NNPC , Engr. Adokiye Tombomieye .

L-r…Father of the day Amayanabo of Billie Kingdom HRM King Igbikingeri Ngowari Cornelius; received award from the President Women in Energy Network (WIEN) Mrs. Funmi Ogbue and President (APWEN) Engr (Dr) Elizabeth Jumoke Eterigho .

L-r… Director of Communications Women in Energy Network (WIEN) Engr Charlotte Essiet ; STEM Mentor Engr (Dr) Felicia Agubata; STEM Mentor Engr Nnoli , Akpedeye; . Father of the day Amayanabo of Billie Kingdom HRM King Igbikingeri Ngowari Cornelius; President Women in Energy Network (WIEN) Mrs Funmi Ogbue, GED Upstream NNPC , Engr. Adokiye Tombomieye, President (APWEN) Engr (Dr) Elizabeth Jumoke Eterigho ; Supernova Champion Mrs. Jennifer Obiajulu Ugorji and APWEN Portharcourt Chapter Chairman Engr Tony’s Banigo .pose with the winners of the WIEN Supernova Girl initiative scholarship and Science fair Held at Townhall Bille, Rivers State on Saturday 9th July.

L-r… GED Upstream NNPC , Engr. Adokiye Tombomieye, testing the Sound experiment with Students and President (APWEN) Engr (Dr) Elizabeth Jumoke Eterigho ;during WIEN Supernova Girl initiative scholarship and Science fair programme .

L-r… Winner of the Scholarship award Senior Secondary School Category ,Sample Ethel Wariboko; receiving her prize from Father of the day Amayanabo of Billie Kingdom HRM King Igbikingeri Ngowari Cornelius; President (APWEN) Engr (Dr) Elizabeth Jumoke Eterigho and (WIEN) President Mrs Funmi Ogbue.

L-r…President (APWEN) Engr (Dr) Elizabeth Jumoke Eterigho; GED Upstream NNPC , Engr. Adokiye Tombomieye and others inspecting School bags, text books, school uniforms, sandals , exercise books and other writing material distributed to 457 students from Bille community.in Rivers State .

