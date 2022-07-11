Champion Newspapers Limited
Women in Energy Network ,Supernova Girl initiative scholarship and Science fair programme held in Rivers State

 L-r... President Women in Energy Network  (WIEN)  Mrs Funmi Ogbue, Father of the day ;HRM King Igbikingeri  Ngowari Cornelius; GED Upstream NNPC , Engr. Adokiye Tombomieye . President of Association of Professional Women Engineers  Nigeria  (APWEN)  Engr (Dr) Elizabeth Jumoke Eterigho; with the winners of the WIEN Supernova Girl initiative scholarship and Science fair Held at Townhall Bille, Rivers State on Saturday 9th July.
L-r… Father of the day ;HRM King Igbikingeri  Ngowari Cornelius; President Women in Energy Network  (WIEN)  Mrs Funmi Ogbue and  GED Upstream NNPC , Engr. Adokiye Tombomieye .

L-r…Father of the day Amayanabo of Billie Kingdom HRM King Igbikingeri Ngowari Cornelius; received award from the President Women in Energy Network (WIEN) Mrs. Funmi Ogbue and President (APWEN) Engr (Dr) Elizabeth Jumoke Eterigho .

L-r… Director of Communications Women in Energy Network (WIEN) Engr Charlotte Essiet ; STEM Mentor Engr (Dr) Felicia Agubata;  STEM Mentor Engr Nnoli , Akpedeye; . Father of the day  Amayanabo of Billie Kingdom HRM King Igbikingeri Ngowari Cornelius; President Women in Energy Network  (WIEN)  Mrs Funmi Ogbue,  GED Upstream NNPC , Engr. Adokiye Tombomieye, President  (APWEN)  Engr (Dr) Elizabeth Jumoke Eterigho ; Supernova Champion Mrs. Jennifer Obiajulu Ugorji and APWEN Portharcourt Chapter Chairman Engr Tony’s Banigo .pose with the winners  of the WIEN Supernova Girl initiative scholarship and Science fair Held at Townhall Bille, Rivers State on Saturday 9th July.

L-r… GED Upstream NNPC , Engr. Adokiye Tombomieye, testing the Sound experiment with Students and  President   (APWEN)  Engr (Dr) Elizabeth Jumoke Eterigho ;during  WIEN Supernova Girl initiative scholarship and Science fair programme .

L-r… Winner of the Scholarship award  Senior Secondary School Category ,Sample Ethel Wariboko; receiving her prize  from Father of the day  Amayanabo of Billie Kingdom HRM King Igbikingeri Ngowari Cornelius; President   (APWEN)  Engr (Dr) Elizabeth Jumoke Eterigho and    (WIEN)  President  Mrs Funmi Ogbue.

L-r…President (APWEN) Engr (Dr) Elizabeth Jumoke Eterigho; GED Upstream NNPC , Engr. Adokiye Tombomieye and others inspecting School bags, text books, school uniforms, sandals , exercise books and other writing material distributed to 457 students from Bille community.in Rivers State .

 

 

