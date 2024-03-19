Wike swears in first FCT HoS, Perm Secs, warns against underperformance

FAVOUR ISHEMBER, Abuja

The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike, has warned the newly sworn-in Head of Service, Permanent Secretaries, as well as Chairman and Commissioners of the FCT Civil Service Commission, against performing below expectation, and undue delay of files, adding that their would be no issuance of queries for non-performance, but outright replacement.

The Minister who gave the warning during the swearing-in ceremony of the officials, held in Abuja on Monday, where the Chief Judge of the FCT High Court, Justice Husseini Baba-Yusuf, represented by Justice Sylvanus Oriji, administered their oaths of office, and oaths of allegiance, urged the appointees to support the government of President Tinubu in realising the Renewed Hope Agenda.

Daily Champion had reported that the President, Bola Tinubu, last Tuesday, March 12, 2024, approved the appointment of the officials, as disclosed in a statement by the Chief Press Secretary to the FCT Minister, Anthony Ogunleye, following his approval for the establishment of the FCT Civil Service Commission, in October 2023.

Wike in his address, described the occasion as a memorable day for the FCT, and charged the newly sworn-in Head of Service, Permanent Secretaries, as well as Chairman and Commissioners of the FCT Civil Service Commission, to be committed and loyal, adding that they owed it to President Bola Tinubu, to make sure that Abuja works.

In the words of the Minister: “Today is a memorable day as far as the FCT is concerned. First of all, we want to thank His Excellency, the President and Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Ahmed Bola Tinubu, who has shown leadership by making sure the 2018 Act is being implemented. That again reassures us of the Renewed Hope Agenda.

“To the Permanent Secretaries, yes you have been made a permanent secretary, but you know what comes with it, you know the implication of that. If you perform below expectation, there is nothing like a query, there is nothing like querying you by the proper civil service rules, we have no time for that. I don’t want to hear that files are unduly delayed”.

“If you perform below expectations there’s nothing like query, we have no time for that we will just send you packing as permanent secretary, so I don’t want to hear any complaints now that you will be handling secretariat you have your secretaries as your political heads I don’t want to hear that files are unduly delayed”

Wike hinted that he had directed the reshuffling of Directors, which will take immediate effect even as the administration defends the 2024 budget at the National Assembly later this afternoon, said what the FCTA required, was their commitment and total loyalty.

“Immediately after now, the Head of Service will send out the postings of Directors. I have said that there will be total reshuffling in all areas, and I’m going to implement it this afternoon”, he said.

“Please and please, we want you to support the government of Bola Ahmed Tinubu to realise the Renewed Hope Agenda. So, you owe Mr President to make sure that Abuja works, and it works very well. Wherever you are posted, what we require from you is commitment and total loyalty” he emphasised.

Minister noted that the street lights in the nation’s capital city have not been functioning properly, and called on the newly appointees to make a deliberate effort to resolve it

“Last night I went round and I saw areas where there were no street lights and then I was asking myself why I’m I signing street light payment every time, so you have to make sure that before you bring in any paper you have to make sure that all those streets lights are working”

Wike, however, appealed to the permanent secretary to cooperate with the mandate secretaries and work as a Team to ensure they keep the Nigerian Capital Territory running.

“I want to appeal to the permanent secretaries to please cooperate with the mandate secretaries. They are like your commissioners. You have to cooperate with them and I also urge them to cooperate with you all. There’s no need to struggle who is bigger. No single person can work alone, you require teamwork to be able to succeed”.

