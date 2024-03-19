FCTA lawyers connive with syndicate to aid land racketeering in Abuja- Wike

FAVOUR ISHEMBER, Abuja

The Federal Capital Territory Minister, Barrister Nyesom Wike has described it as shocking upon discovering the endemic land racketeering in Abuja, with a syndicate collaborating with FCT lawyers in court.

Wike defended his decision to hire Senior Advocates of Nigeria (SANs) instead of relying on FCT Administration lawyers during court proceedings.

The Minister who revealed this while present the administration’s 2024 statutory budget proposal to the Senate Committee on FCT and the House Committee on FCT, justified his lack of confidence in the current legal team.

He highlighted concerns about directors in the Land Department participating in arbitrary land allocations, leading to legal disputes.

The Minister emphasized his determination not to allow FCT Administration lawyers to represent the government in any court regarding land cases.

Wike cited an example where a director granted 500 hectares of land to a company, only for the company to connive with FCT lawyers to obtain a judgment against the administration.

He reiterated his resolve to address such malpractices within the system, describing the situation as terrible.

The former governor revealed the details of the proposed N1.15 trillion 2024 statutory budget aimed at transforming both the capital city and

Wike outlined the allocation of funds towards recurrent and capital expenditures, emphasizing infrastructure development and ongoing project completion.

Of the total budget, N421.44 billion is allocated for recurrent expenditure, while N726.3 billion is designated for capital expenditure.

Notably, N80 billion is earmarked for SUKUK loan projects, and N29 billion is allocated for the Abuja Light Rail project. Additionally, N500 billion is designated for commercial loans to complete ongoing capital projects in the federal capital city and satellite towns.

The Federal Capital Development Authority (FCDA) and Satellite Towns Development Department (STDD) received the largest share of the capital budget, with FCDA allocated N457 billion and STDD N116 billion.

These allocations, he said, aim to address critical areas such as road construction, water treatment plant completion, and new projects to enhance socio-economic activities.

The minister explained that the major road projects included in the budget proposal are the completion of Roads B6 and B12, the construction of access road and car park for Abuja Light Rail, and the extension of Inner Southern Expressway (ISEX) among others.

The transportation sector receives N69 billion, with significant allocations for the construction of bus terminals and development projects in the education and health sectors.

The proposed budget also allocates funds for agriculture and rural development, aiming to improve agricultural production, engage youths in agriculture, and enhance food security.

Additionally, allocations are made for social development, legal services, Abuja Geographic Information System (AGIS), and Area Council Services Secretariat to ensure effective service delivery and rural transformation.

Earlier, the Chairmen of the Senate and House Committees on FCT commended Wike for his development initiatives and assured him of the National Assembly’s full support in realizing the goals outlined in the budget proposal.

The Federal Capital Territory Minister, Barrister Nyesom Wike has described it as shocking upon discovering the endemic land racketeering in Abuja, with a syndicate collaborating with FCT lawyers in court.

Wike defended his decision to hire Senior Advocates of Nigeria (SANs) instead of relying on FCT Administration lawyers during court proceedings.

The Minister who revealed this while presenting the administration’s 2024 statutory budget proposal to the Senate Committee on FCT and the House Committee on FCT, justified his lack of confidence in the current legal team.

He highlighted concerns about directors in the Land Department participating in arbitrary land allocations, leading to legal disputes.

The Minister emphasized his determination not to allow FCT Administration lawyers to represent the government in any court regarding land cases.

Wike cited an example where a director granted 500 hectares of land to a company, only for the company to conceive with FCT lawyers to obtain a judgment against the administration.

He reiterated his resolve to address such malpractices within the system, describing the situation as terrible.

The former governor revealed the details of the proposed N1.15 trillion 2024 statutory budget aimed at transforming both the capital city and

Wike outlined the allocation of funds towards recurrent and capital expenditures, emphasizing infrastructure development and ongoing project completion.

Of the total budget, N421.44 billion is allocated for recurrent expenditure, while N726.3 billion is designated for capital expenditure.

Notably, N80 billion is earmarked for SUKUK loan projects, and N29 billion is allocated for the Abuja Light Rail project. Additionally, N500 billion is designated for commercial loans to complete ongoing capital projects in the federal capital city and satellite towns.

The Federal Capital Development Authority (FCDA) and Satellite Towns Development Department (STDD) received the largest share of the capital budget, with FCDA allocated N457 billion and STDD N116 billion.

These allocations, he said, aim to address critical areas such as road construction, water treatment plant completion, and new projects to enhance socio-economic activities.

The minister explained that the major road projects included in the budget proposal are the completion of Roads B6 and B12, the construction of an access road and car park for Abuja Light Rail, and the extension of the Inner Southern Expressway (ISEX) among others.

The transportation sector receives N69 billion, with significant allocations for the construction of bus terminals and development projects in the education and health sectors.

The proposed budget also allocates funds for agriculture and rural development, aiming to improve agricultural production, engage youths in agriculture, and enhance food security.

Additionally, allocations are made for social development, legal services, Abuja Geographic Information System (AGIS), and Area Council Services Secretariat to ensure effective service delivery and rural transformation.

Earlier, the Chairmen of the Senate and House Committees on FCT commended Wike for his development initiatives and assured him of the National Assembly’s full support in realizing the goals outlined in the budget proposal.

For a better society

—————————————————————–

Kindly follow us across all our social media platforms to stay up-to-date with the latest news and happenings in Nigeria and across the globe.

Facebook – https://facebook.com/championnewsonline

Instagram – https://instagram.com/championnewsonline

Twitter– @championnewsng