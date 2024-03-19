The Last Man Standing: Austeen Elewodalu

QASIM AKINRETI Ph.D

The Director of News, Voice of Nigeria and former executive member, Nigerian Guild of Editors, NGE, Austeen Elewodalu, has commenced his pre-retirement leave on 13th of March, 2024. He will be sent forth on 13th June, 2024.

The Kabba-born journalist came to VON along with a retinue of Professionals during the era of Aremo Taiwo Alimi, Director General VON. We had likes of Dr Bisi Olawunmi, Assistant Director of News, Chris Adebajo, and Late Tope as senior officers in the newsroom.

He has served the print media creditably well in the Punch newspapers as state Correspondent in Abeokuta, Chairman Correspondents Chapel, Ogun State and Line News Editor at Thisday newspapers.

Profound attributes

Austeenlo, as fondly called by contemporaries, is very calm, firm, hardworking, and very bold. He speaks truth to power. You can never win him in an argument, as he is always armed with facts and figures.

At VON, he took his time to understand the dynamics of the electronic media, radio especially. Within a short while, he covered the Nigeria-Cameroon Court case at the Hague Netherlands along with Joe Anika. He fired from all cylinders, giving good account of himself. I admire his courage and tenacity.

Well prepared

Mr. Elewodalu had two Masters degrees, one in political science and the other in mass communication. He has a good command of languages, Yoruba,Hausa, and English. He speaks eloquently.

Personal gratitude

Oga Elewodalu assisted me in my career development and media unionism.

He encouraged me to start a Ph.D. programme at Babcock University when I was asked to stop travelling for the Highway Africa media programme in South Africa.

On my return from the Ph.D. programme, he also encouraged me and supported my aspirations along with others win the NUJ Lagos state Council Chairmanship election in 2017.

On my return to the office in 2020, he ensured that i regained my position in the online unit then. According to reports, he presented the board memo on my transfer to start the online unit from the News Directorate then. Trust him; he will always stand by you when it mattered Most.

He has always given me useful advice. In the VON Garden City Estate, Abuja, as a neighbour, he offered me a free ride to and from the office whenever my car was not available.

Oga Austeen Elewodalu, I remain grateful for your love, care, and professional guidance at all times.

Remain blessed, Oga mi. Best wishes in your endeavours.

.Dr. Akinreti is the Deputy Director Digital Media, Voice of Nigeria, Lagos Bureau.

