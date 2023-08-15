Champion Newspapers Limited
Wike may dump PDP, visits APC National Chairman, Ganduje

From Cyril Mbah, Abuja.

Former Governor of Rivers State, Chief Nyesom Wike made a surprise visit to the residence of  the National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress, (APC), Alhaji Abdullahi Ganduje in Abuja to congratulate the chairman on his emergence as chairman if the ruling party.

Although details of their discussion was not made available to newsmen at the time of writing this report, it was gathered that Wike, a nominee for minister visited the APC chairman to pave the way for formal declaration of intention to join the party.

Nyesom Wike, an influential former Governor of the opposition Peoples Democratic Party, (PDP) allegedly played leading role in the victory of President Bola Tinubu during the February 2023 general elections.

Wike was recently nominated for the position of minister and has been screened and confirmed by the Nigerian Senate awaiting the assignment of a portfolio from the president.

 

