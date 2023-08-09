Wike, El-Rufai in closed door meeting with Tinubu in Aso Rock

Adekunle Adesuji, Abuja

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, on Wednesday, held screet meeting with former governor of Kaduna state, Nasir el-Rufai, at the presidential villa 47 hours after Senate withheld his ministerial confirmation .

Also, former governor of Rivers state and a ministerial nominee, Nyeson Wike was also at the State House to see the president.

El-rufai was among the 48 ministerial nominees recommended by Tinubu to the upper legislative chamber for screening and confirmation.

But on Monday, the Red Chamber screened and confirmed 45 out of the 48 nominees, excluding el-Rufai and two others.

Explaining why el-Rufai and Stella Okotete and Danladi Abubakar were not confirmed, Senate President Godswill Akpabio said the legislators were yet to get security clearance on them.

Senator representing Kogi West, Sunday Karimi had presented a petition against el-Rufai while the former Kaduna governor was being screened for the ministerial position last week.

Karimi said, “I have a very strong petition against you that borders on security, unity and cohesiveness of the Nigerian nation.

“And I think that the petition has to be considered in this screening exercise.”

Although details of the meeting is yet to be made known as at the time of filing this report, but it was learnt the meeting may be connected with the suspension of el-Rufai’s confirmation by the Senate.