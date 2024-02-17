Why N.I.E.S is still Africa’s biggest gathering of energy industry stakeholders

The upcoming 7th Nigeria International Energy Summit (NIES 2024), slated from February 26 to March 1, 2024, is poised to become a landmark event in the global energy discourse. As usual, this summit promises a rich tapestry of panel sessions, roundtable discussions, and thematic conversations, all geared towards tackling the myriad challenges and opportunities confronting the energy sector, not only in Nigeria but also across the African continent and beyond. Delegates and exhibitors are expected from over 60 countries across the world.

The Summit with the theme; ‘Navigating the new energy world order: Security, Transition, and Finance,’ will be graced by His Excellency, Senator Ahmed Bola Tinubu, GCFR, President of Federal Republic of Nigeria, who will deliver the keynote address. President Tinubu’s participation is expected to not only elevate Nigeria’s standing in the global energy community but also foster collaborations that transcend geographical boundaries.

Hon. Ekperikpe Ekpo, Minister of State for Petroleum Resources (Gas), will present the Gas Industry Address, while Senator Heineken Lokpobiri, Minister of State for Petroleum Resources (Oil), will deliver the Oil Industry Address.

Internationally acclaimed speakers include H.E Haitham Al Ghais, OPEC Secretary General, Dr. Omar Farouk Ibrahim, Secretary General, African Petroleum Producers Organization (APPO), H.E Eng. Mohamed Hamel, Secretary General, Gas Exporting Countries Forum (GECF), and H.E. Joseph McMonigle, Secretary General, International Energy Forum (IEF).

From the industry, distinguished speakers include Mr. Abdulrazaq Isa, Chairman, International Petroleum Producers Group (IPPG)/ Waltersmith Group, Mr. Osagie Okunbor, Country Chair/CEO, Shell Companies in Nigeria/ Chairman, Oil Producers Trade Section (OPTS), and Mrs. Catherine Uju Ifejika, Chairman/Chief Executive Officer, Brittania-U. Other notable speakers are Mr. Mele Kolo Kyari, GCEO, Nigeria National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL), Mrs. Elohor Aiboni, Managing Director, SNEPCo, Mr. Matthieu Bouyer, CEO, TotalEnergies, Mr. Shane Harris, CEO, Exxonmobil Nigeria, Mr. Adewale Tinubu, GCEO, Oando Plc, Mr. Rick Kennedy, Chairman/MD, Chevron Nigeria and a host of others.

Let’s delve into the key themes and focus areas of each panel session to glean insights into the pivotal discussions that will shape the trajectory of the energy landscape.

The International Panel Session kicks off the summit after the official opening ceremony by delving into the intertwined themes of security, transition, and finance in the rapidly evolving global energy arena. By examining recent developments, geopolitical dynamics, and financial trends, this session sets the stage for a robust discourse, covering topics ranging from cybersecurity threats to strategies for attracting investments.

The Ministerial Panel zooms in on the imperative of sustainable and equitable management of African natural resources, with a spotlight on Nigeria and other pertinent cases. Through an exploration of existing models, innovative approaches, and policy recommendations, stakeholders aim to address issues such as transparency, accountability, and community engagement in resource governance.

The Women in Energy Roundtable provides a platform for women professionals in the sector to share experiences, insights, and strategies for fostering gender diversity and inclusion. By highlighting the contributions of women in driving innovation and sustainability, this session underscores the imperative of diversity in shaping the energy industry’s future.

The Young Energy Professionals Forum focuses on driving innovation and sustainability, particularly through digital transformation and renewable energy solutions. By sharing insights and identifying collaborative initiatives, young professionals aspire to address challenges and leverage opportunities associated with the ongoing energy transition.

The National Oil Companies Forum dives into sustainable strategies for energy leadership amidst evolving challenges in security, transition, and finance. Through discussions on emerging threats, renewable energy transitions, and financing mechanisms, stakeholders’ endeavour to foster collaboration and innovation.

The Nigerian Petroleum Producers Forum concentrates on empowering independent producers for sustainable growth, discussing challenges, actionable strategies, and best practices to enhance competitiveness and sustainability in Nigeria’s dynamic energy landscape.

The Nigeria Energy Downstream Forum aims to unlock investment opportunities and promote sustainability and innovation in Nigeria’s downstream sector. Through dialogue and knowledge sharing, stakeholders seek to enhance efficiency, sustainability, and investment in the downstream segment.

The Energy Finance and Investment Session provides insights into navigating the evolving terrain of the oil and gas industry, analyzing geopolitical tensions, regulatory landscapes, and emerging trends to capitalize on opportunities and drive sustainable growth.

“The Gas Day” focuses on realizing Nigeria’s gas potential and fostering a balanced narrative on energy transitions, shaping Nigeria’s gas sector development plans in alignment with global energy transition goals.

The Gas Stakeholders’ Conversation brings together industry players, experts, and decision-makers to discuss challenges, opportunities, and innovations in the gas sector, aiming to foster collaboration and promote sustainability.

The African Content & Opportunity Session emphasizes promoting sustainable development in Africa’s energy sector through collaboration, innovation, and investment, driving long-term development across the continent.

The Power & Energy Session addresses bridging the energy access gap for socio-economic development, ensuring universal access to electricity and fostering sustainable development.

The Conversation Session & National Development focuses on harnessing natural resources for economic growth and development in Nigeria, contributing to strategic and sustainable national development.

Put together by the team from Brevity Anderson on behalf of Federal Ministry of Petroleum Resources, its parastatals and other government partner organizations, the 7th Nigeria International Energy Summit offers a dynamic platform for stakeholders to engage in critical discussions, share insights, and collaborate towards shaping a brighter, more inclusive energy future for Nigeria, Africa, and the world.

From innovative solutions to complex challenges, participants aim to drive sustainable development and ensure resilience in the energy sector.