NLC declares 2-day national protest over hardship and insecurity.

By AKOR SYLVESTER-Abuja

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) has declared a 2-day National Protest on 27th and 28th of February, 2024, to demonstrate outrage on what it described as mounting hardship and insecurity around the nation.

NLC said the federal government is yet to implement series of agreement signed with it to reduce the sufferings of Nigeria, since the removal of fuel subsidy.

The congress hard given the federal government a 14-day ultimatum to implement the agreement entered with it, or face industrial action.

But addressing Journalists at the end of the congress National Executive Council (NEC) meeting in Abuja Friday, the President of NLC, Joe Ajaero said if the government fails to implement the agreement before 22nd of February, 2024, which is the expiration date of the ultimatum, the congress will stage national protest on 27th and 28th of February, 2024 respectively.

He further said the congress will issue a 7-day more ultimatum after the national protest, after which it will embark on total strike in the month of March this year.

The NLC president, in a communique he signed with the acting general secretarg, Ismail Bello, at the end of the NEC, urged federal government to do the needful to avoid the impending indutrial action.

The communique reads: “On Monday, the 29th day of May 2023, the President of the Federal Republic announced during his inaugural speech the withdrawal of Subsidy on Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) in Nigeria. Consequently, the price of the product, which is central to transportation and power in Nigeria, escalated across the nation, throwing the nation into turmoil and confusion as citizens were left stranded, thus increasing suffering, hardship and angst among the populace.

“Series of meetings were held with the federal government culminating in the signing of an Agreement which we now call the October 2 Agreement. This Agreement contained several safeguards which we had believed if implemented conscientiously would have gone a long way to ameliorate the suffering and hardship that the ill-conceived and ill-implemented policies of the government have foisted on the masses and workers.

“The NEC-in-session considered the unfortunate state of our nation; the huge suffering pervading the nation, the general crisis of living, the outrage expressed by the majority, and the increased attendant fears of the continued consequences of these Policies and the persistent refusal of the Government to implement the tenets of the October Agreement.

“It also took notice of the decision of the National Administrative Council (NAC) of the both Congresses of the NLC and TUC to demand that the Agreement be implemented.

“To this end, NEC unanimously noted its deep disappointment and condemned the actions of the federal government in refusing to implement the agreements and reached the decisions:

“That it reaffirms the 14days notice issued the federal government within which to implement the Agreement and address the mounting crisis of survival in Nigeria.

“That the Notice expires on the Midnight of Thursday, the 22nd of February, 2024. If on expiration, Congress is not satisfied with the level of Government’s compliance with the conditions of the Notice, it will be at liberty to take action that will compel Government to implement the agreement.

“Declares a 2-day National Protest on 27th and 28th of February to demonstrate outrage on the mounting hardship and insecurity around the nation.

“If demands are not met after the nationwide protests to issue a Seven-Day notice that will expire on the 2nd day of March, 2024 to the federal government after which an indefinite nationwide strike will ensue.

“That Nigerian workers and people are not interested in empty talk now but action so, calls on all of affiliates, state Councils and Civil Society Allies to start mobilizing across the nation for effective action as the deadline approaches.

“As such, in light of the urgency of the situation and the continued suffering of the Nigerian people and Workers, the NEC-in-session calls for immediate action from the federal government to rectify these grievances and restore faith in the democratic process and social dialogue”.