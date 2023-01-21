Why 2023 polls should be taken seriously -Abdulsalami

Obiora Ifoh, Abuja

The National Peace Committee (NPC) headed by a former Head of State, Gen. Abdulsalami A. Abubakar (retd), has urged Nigerians to take the forthcoming this year’s general elections seriously so that they can contribute to its success.

Abdulsalami gave the advice on Friday in Abuja at a one-day roundtable meeting with the leadership of the nation’s 18 registered political parties and their presidential candidates.

“I want to appeal to all Nigerians to appreciate the seriousness and significance of these elections. We have gone through many difficulties and survived them.

“The purpose of this initiative by the Peace Committee is to build up the confidence of our people in the electoral process and to ensure that we do all that is possible to ensure that these very crucial elections are successful.

“Our intention is to hear from the presidential aspirants themselves and see how we can rally all our people to ensure that all citizens are able to elect the leaders of their choice.

“It is impossible to have all contestants into one room and so, we hope that whatever we discuss here affects all contestants in these elections,” the NPC Chairman said.

He recalled that on the 29th September 2022, the committee invited them for the signing of the Peace Accord at the International Conference Centre (ICC), Abuja.

He said, “You may also recall that we placed advertisements in all major newspapers and the social media calling on all Presidential candidates to be mindful of the concerns of Nigerians, on such issues are the need to use temperate language, avoid raising the tone of violence and to conduct themselves in a manner that does not undermine the electoral process.”

He said that the meeting was to listen to accusations and counter accusations, neither was is to trade blames but to raise issues and concerns so that the forum can explore the best means of resolving the concerns.

“I appeal to you all to be moderate in your language, show respect to the views and concerns of one another and listen to the concerns expressed. We are not here to find out who is wrong, but what is wrong and to see how to correct it.

“We are pleased that there are measurable improvements, and that INEC is assuring us that it has resolved some of the areas that have often caused violence.

“The security agencies have also continued to give us assurances. Our hope is that you can raise your areas of concerns and let us see what can be done to instill confidence in this process,” he said.

The meeting is currently in closed-door as the media and others not specifically meant for the meeting were asked to excuse the deliberations.

Abdulsalami, however, promised that the media would be briefed after the closed-door sessions.

…Drama

Just before the commencement of the meeting, there was a mild drama when the Presidential candidate of the African Action Congress (AAC) Omoyele Sowore, protested the sitting arrangements.

It took spirited efforts by Gen. Abdulsalami to make Sowore to sit down, after he threatened to remain standing or leave the meeting if the NPC did not give assurance that there would not be a repeat.

“The sitting arrangements should have been alphabetical, I note that this happened at the ICC during the signing of the peace accord and this is not fair,” he said.

Gen. Abdulsalami who assured that his position is noted, however said that Sowore can leave if he was not still satisfied.