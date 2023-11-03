WHO tasks new commissioners if Health to prioritize in their agenda.

By AKOR SYLVESTER-Abuja

The new commissioners of health across the country have been urged to prioritise the Primary Health Care (PHC) in their agenda and ensure priority investment for development.

World Health Organisation (WHO) Representative in Nigeria Dr. Walter Kazadi Mulombo, in a goodwill message at the Induction Ceremony of the Newly Appointed State Commissioners of Health, in Abuja said the health leaders have vital role to play in the attainment of Universal Health Coverage, charging them to work in collaboration with federal government and other relevant bodies to achieve the feat.

Stating that the theme of the induction “Navigating Health Leadership: From Promise to Impact”, is timely, Mulomba said the event was critical as it has been designed to equip the new health leaders with the clear perspectives required for the effective discharge of their duties in line with the renewed hope agenda of the present government of the country.

He congratulated them for their appointment as Commissioners in their respective states, stating that their appointment has placed enormous responsibilities upon their shoulders towards achievement of Universal Health Coverage (UHC) and health security in Nigeria.

The WHO boss said, considering the political economy of the country, their position is unique in steering their states towards the right direction in line with federal government policies and agenda despite the prevailing challenges based on their state specific contexts.

According to him, the health situation in Nigeria requires uncommon approaches to make a remarkable difference.

He said “With the ongoing increase in the burden of non-communicable diseases on the background of high burden of communicable diseases, multiple outbreaks, and the highest out-of-pocket expenditure on health in the region, more Nigerians are falling into poverty due to ill health while many do not have access to the quality essential health services they need.

“Rising from the international conference to celebrate the 45th anniversary of Alma-Ata and 5th anniversary of Astana declarations on primary health care in Astana Kazakhstan, last week, countries have recommitted themselves to making a radical shift towards Primary Healthcare as the foundation of UHC and health security.

“This indeed entails shifting focus from mere concepts to actions with demonstrable results, for greater resilience in the health sector, even in the face of emergencies.

“As leaders of the health sector very close to the people, it is demanded of you now more than ever, to keep PHC high on the agenda of your governments and ensure priority investment in its development”,.

He commended the coordinating Minister of Health and Social welfare, Prof Ali Pate for his leadership in providing the strategic direction for reforms in the health sector.

Mulomba said he is confident that with a common vision, proactive collaboration, clear accountability mechanisms, collective dedication, and commitment, the nation will achieve better results in the health sector.

He said “the WHO in line with the Country Coordination Strategy (CCS), is committed to working with you at the Federal level as well as state level through our field offices, to ensure the translation of health policies in this direction into actions”.