Whitney Adeniran: 12-year-old Student of Chrisland School died of electrocution, autopsy confirms

The mother of Whitney Adeniran, a 12-year-old female student of Chrisland High School, Ikeja, Lagos, has confirmed the cause of the daughter’s death.

The mother, Blessing Adeniran, disclosed that investigation showed that her daughter died from electrocution while taking part in the school’s sporting events held at the Agege Stadium in Lagos.

In a live video Wednesday on her official Instagram business account, Mrs Adediran said an autopsy carried out to unravel the circumstances surrounding the death showed it was electrocution.

This is coming two weeks after the Lagos State Government ordered the indefinite closure of the school in response to the controversies surrounding the death of the student.

Before the autopsy, the parents of the deceased had insisted that the student was hale and hearty before leaving home on the said day, but the school management denied any wrongdoing, claiming that the student “slumped” at the stadium.

Alleged cover-up attempt?

Crying profusely, Mrs Adediran said she has been subjected to trauma the past three weeks since her daughter died, adding that the school also contributed to the trauma for allegedly “pushing false narratives to protect their reputation.”

She said: “They made me think I was crazy, they started pushing the narrative that she was sick. I told them, I dont want trouble, I want answers. They came to my house. I knelt down, begged and pleaded that I dont want my daughter butchered for autopsy sake

“I told them my daughter is already dead, and I don’t want to put her through that and my husband told them we have been hearing rumours of electrocution and asked them to help us investigate these rumours, but they refused.

“They sent a letter to me and my husband that they just want to assure us that they did everything humanly possible to save my daughter’s life.”

Mrs Adediran added that the family would sue the school in a law court.

Background

Following the unfortunate death of the student, the deceased’s parents initially accused the school management of negligence.

They took to social media to seek public intervention to unravel the circumstances that may have led to their daughter’s sudden death while taking part in the sporting events.

The parents insisted that the lack of an ambulance or first aiders at the venue of the sporting events contributed to the student’s death.

In reaction, the Chairman of the school’s Advisory Board, Ike Ofuokwu, noted in a statement that the 12-year-old deceased “slumped in public view and not under any hidden circumstances.”

“Our immediate response was to take advantage of proximity by identifying the nearest medical facility to take her to, where the doctor on duty administered oxygen and every aid possible on her,” said Mr Ofuokwu.

According to the statement, the student opted not to participate in the inter-house sports match past “for reasons we were not very sure about.” (VeracityDesk)

For a better society

—————————————————————–

Kindly follow us across all our Social Media platforms to stay up-to-date with the latest news and happenings in Nigeria and Across the Globe.

Facebook – https://facebook.com/championnewsonline

Instagram – https://instagram.com/championnewsonline