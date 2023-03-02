Tinubu’s victory demonstrates his investment in people – Sanwo-Olu 

IBRAHIM QUADRI

The Lagos State Governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu has described the victory of APC presidential candidate, Bola Ahmed Tinubu as a product of his many years of genuine investment in human and national development that have played critical roles in giving him the national spread and endeared him to millions of Nigerians.

Also, the chairman of the Lagos State chapter ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Pastor Cornelius Ojelabi congratulated the President-elect on his well-deserved victory in the presidential elections.

Governor Sanwo-Olu, in a swift reaction to the announcement of presidential election results by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in the early hours of Wednesday, said Tinubu contested and won a fiercely-fought democratic battle, stressing that the victory reflected the All Progressive Congress (APC) candidate’s belief in deepening democracy in the country.

In a statement signed by the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Mr Gboyega Akosile, he said the choice offered the citizens to pick their leaders in a peaceful electoral process further confirmed democracy as the only credible means of attaining power, with the people at the centre of the struggle.

Sanwo-Olu said: “Asiwaju has worked tirelessly in the past two decades to deepen democracy in Nigeria, building bridges across the length and breadth of the country. His political credentials, which are a product of his many years of genuine investment in human and national development have played critical roles in giving him the national spread and endeared him to millions of Nigerians.

“Asiwaju’s decades of political activism and democratic struggle are well understood by the people. They, in return, have built their trust in him as a true democrat and a man to work with for Nigeria to continue on the path of unity, economic growth and development.’’

Congratulating the President-elect, Sanwo-Olu said he is confident that Asiwaju Tinubu would work hard to return the country to the league of nations where economic prosperity, security and political stability are hallmarks of development.

‘‘I congratulate my leader, mentor and president-elect, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu on this historic achievement. Beyond that, I am confident that you will, in no time turn around the fortunes of Nigeria for the better in all the areas for Nigeria to sit permanently among nations with stable political, economic and social development,” Sanwo-Olu said.

In a release signed by the Lagos APC Publicity Secretary, Seye Oladejo, the party acknowledged the broad support for Asiwaju across the board despite the keen nature of the contest.

He expressed his appreciation to all the leaders, members and sympathizers of APC for their diligence, perseverance, commitment, vigilance, and sacrifice in the days preceding the election, during and thereafter.

He appreciated all Nigerians who, despite the recent excruciating challenges, performed their responsibilities to entrench our democracy further.

“The electoral body – INEC – the security agencies and other stakeholders will go down in history as midwives to a free, fair, transparent and historic election in Nigeria.

“The role of the opposition parties who made a keen contest of the election by providing options for the electorates was significant of tremendous growth in our nascent democracy.”

He assured that the President-elect will fulfil his part of the social contract with all Nigerians by delivering in totality on his manifesto of Renewed Hope to usher in an era of peace, security, prosperity, nationwide growth and our restoration to a place of pride in the comity of nations.

Nigerians have chosen a prepared president whose selling point remains his antecedent, pedigree and unwavering commitment to progressive governance.

Meanwhile, the Lagos State House Assembly Muslim Community has congratulated Tinubu on his victory as the President-elect of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, saying he is a visionary leader who has contributed greatly to the country.

In a statement signed by the Secretary of the Community, Alhaji Ahmed Oyasipe, the council led by Sheikh Abdush-Shakur Adeleke Osoala thanked all the Muslim brothers and sisters and Nigerians generally for their support during last Saturday’s Presidential election.

The clerics also appreciated Almighty Allah for His guidance and protection throughout the polls.

“Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu has made the entire Muslims proud by virtue of his past achievements as a former governor of the State, as a great visionary leader who has contributed to the progress of the nation, a peaceful and tolerant Muslim and a detribalized Nigerian who is very accommodating to all. This victory is a testimony of people’s choice and belief in the Almighty Allah”

“You are a true Muslim brother and a great Yoruba leader who has over time fought to protect and guard democracy in the country”

“Lagos Assembly Muslim Community would forever remember you always in their prayers and we pray that the Almighty Allah would protect his entire family and members of the All Progressives Congress party”

The clerics called on Lagosians to come out in large numbers and vote for the re-election of Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu and his deputy, Alhaji Obafemi Hamzat in the March 11th governorship polls.