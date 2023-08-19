WHD: Group demands end to bloody clashes in Nigeria

Save Our Heritage Initiative (SOHI), an NGO, has called for an immediate end to all forms of ethnic and communal clashes in Nigeria.

Ms May Ikokwu, Chief Executive Officer of the organization, made the call while speaking with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on the commemoration of the World Humanitarian Day (WHD) in Abuja on Saturday.

Ikokwu, who blamed the wanton destruction of lives and property on conflicts, called on government to prioritise protection of defenceless people.

“The killings going on in some parts of Nigeria should stop, because it is causing loss of lives of human beings.

“Human life is valuable and sacred which must be preserved with all commitments of all stakeholders,” she said.

The SOHI boss, who is also a Fellow of the Institute of Humanitarian Studies, called on different communities to close ranks for a united and peaceful coexistence with one another.

According to her, “we are all humans which distinguishes us from wild animals that do not have respect for human lives.”

Ikokwu emphasised the imperatives of peace and harmony for a prosperous nation.

She said the sacking of many farming communities from their land by bandits have caused food shortage and huge suffering on masses who can ill afford today’s cost of food.

Ikokwu urged all stakeholders to join hands in settling disputes and conflicts among them for peace.

She urged all to use this year’s event to bring different people together from all walks of life with love and respect for one another.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that on Aug. 19, 2003, the UN lost 22 colleagues in an attack on the United Nations in Baghdad, Iraq.

The tragedy profoundly changed the way in which humanitarians operate from being respected, to being targeted and led to the creation of World Humanitarian Day (WHD). (NAN)