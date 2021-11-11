What to expect from Konga Yakata 2021

Nigeria’s leading e-commerce giant, Konga is set to raise the curtains on the biggest sale of the year – Konga Yakata.

Running from Thursday, November 11 through Sunday, December 12, 2021, the Konga Yakata season ushers a rare opportunity for savvy shoppers to stock up their homes, get their festive season shopping off to a flyer and grab all the assortment of genuine products and gadgets they have looked forward to, all on a budget.

Among the variety of products across multiple categories on offer for Konga Yakata are Laptops, Desktops and accessories, Mobile phones and tablets, Home & Kitchen appliances, Fashion items, Electronic devices, Educational materials, Baby, Kids, and Toys as well as Wine & Spirits, among others. Customers are equally urged to be on the lookout for massive deals on all their favourite brands, including HP, Intel, Samsung, Unilever, Diageo, Tecno, Intel, Asus, Guinness, Infinix, Nokia, Nivea, Coca-Cola, Lenovo, APC, and much more.

What to expect

As we countdown to the biggest sale of the year, here are a few things to expect.

Discounts Up to 90%

It is no secret that during this mega sale, there would be a hailstorm of deals on Konga. These deals roll out at up to 90% off all items across categories.

Flash Sales

You will be exposed to the coolest offers on Konga. Flash sales happen every day but are time-bound. Stay glued for all the details on our social media platforms.

Extra 10% discount for Access Bank card holders

If you are an Access Bank customer, you have an excellent opportunity to grab an extra 10% discount on all your Konga Yakata shopping when you pay with your Access debit card. This is a deal that is too good to be true! Also, the 10% discount applies to donors desirous of purchasing essential food items packaged as gift bundles on the Konga website for donation, free of charge, to needy Nigerians.

Treasure Hunt for the Sharpest eyes

Well, while Gulder Ultimate Search goes on in the jungle, this search happens online on Konga.com. All the adventures would be going down on www.konga.com every day from November 11 – December 12.

Bulk Orders

The magnitude of discounts coming up for grabs when you buy in bulk during this month-long sale galore would be so amazing, even your enemy would come to you for tips.

Free Delivery Nationwide

A fast and reliable logistics service – Kxpress is already on standby for the timely delivery of your packages anywhere within Nigeria. Deliveries during this period are free and they will come right to your doorstep.

Store–Only Deals

Just by walking into any Konga Retail store, you stand the chance of carting home an entire store because you can rest assured that the discounts would leave you in awe.

Black Friday

Here comes the best part… Are you aware that unlike the conventional last Friday of November, every Friday from the 11th of November, until the 12th of December 2021 is Black Friday? You are probably not ready for everything Konga has in store for you this Yakata season.

Travel Deals and More Discounts

Konga Yakata is the best time to book a ticket for that trip you’ve been procrastinating. Besides, Christmas is around the corner and you may be considering a getaway anywhere in the world. Not to worry, travel.konga.com has got you covered.

It is worthy to note that these amazing deals are not limited to the online space alone. You can walk into any Konga retail store nationwide to take advantage of these discounts. Stay glued to our social media handles – @shopkonga on Instagram and Shop Konga on Facebook. This way, you will keep up with all updates pertaining to these deals as they roll out.

Everything beautiful is up for grabs when you visit www.konga.com or walk into any Konga Retail Store near you. Grab all you can during Konga Yakata 2021.