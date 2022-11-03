We’ve resolved over 4,000 disputes this year, says Borno PCC commissioner

AHMED MARI, Maiduguri

The Public Complaint Commission (PCC) in Borno State, has said that it has resolved more than 4000 cases in the state in 2022, and referred other cases to the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Independent Corrupt Practices and other related offenses Commission (ICPC), Police, Department of State Services (DSS) among others relevant institutions

The Federal Commissioner, PCC Borno State, Alhaji Yusuf Adamu who disclosed this in Maiduguri on Wednesday in an interview with journalists said, “as I am speaking to you, we have only 2,000 cases pending”.

“Our job is checkmating all administrative injustices and we operate within the rules and regulations that established the commission to resolve all disputes. We have been working closely with the EFCC and ICPC because we refer some of the cases outside our jurisdiction to them,” Adamu said.

He said some of the cases were referred to “our offices in Kaduna and Lagos, as well as to our headquarters in Abuja”, adding that any case that needs to be referred to courts of law is referred to them stressing that they work in close collaboration with the Police, DSS and other relevant agencies.

Adamu said when he assumed office, he made sure they completed all pending projects before moving into the new office.

He stated that knowing the caliber of his predecessors such as Late Musa Dagash, Ibrahim Biu, and DanBuran Jada, he had no choice but to work hard and maintain their standards.

He said with his experience as a former staff of Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), former chairman of Biu Local Government Area and a party secretary, he had to change many things in the commission to improve the office in terms of staff welfare.

