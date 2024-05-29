We’ve made significant strides across various sectors despite adversity – Gov. Mutfwang

Daniel Dauda, Jos

The Governor of Plateau state, Barr. Caleb Mutfwang has stated that despite security challenges his administration was able to make significant strides across various sectors of the state economy.

Governor Mutfwang acknowledged that his one year in office encountered different challenges but with unwavering commitment to transparent and accountable leadership, they surmounted the obstacles. As it is, his team paved the way for tangible progress in infrastructural development, healthcare provision, educational reform, agricultural enhancement, and power generation.

The Governor made this known Wednesday while in a live broadcast as he marked one year anniversary in office.

He said, “on assumption of office 29th May 2023, I made a solemn pledge to work tirelessly, with God’s guidance, to deliver the qualitative leadership and governance that you deserve. Today, as we mark this significant milestone, I am deeply humbled by the successes we have recorded since embarked on this journey together.

“We engaged with key stakeholders, including President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, security Chiefs, and National Emergency Management Agency, to confront the security challenges head-on.

“We have thus, constructed and rehabilitated quite a number of road networks within Jos-Bukuru metropolis and beyond, transforming them into conduits of commerce, connectivity, and community cohesion.”

Governor Mutfwang further mentioned that the inauguration of the Tin City Metro initiative which introduces 15 modern MAN-Diesel buses and the expansion of the fleet of the Plateau Express Service represent their dedication to modernizing urban transportation for the benefit of all citizens.

According to him, “the revitalization of the rail transport system in collaboration with the Nigerian Railway Corporation is part of the administration’s deliberate move to ease the transportation challenges of commuters.

“Similarly, our focus on education has seen the revitalization of public schools and the reduction of tuition fees for state indigenes enrolled in tertiary institutions by 50%. We have paid the counterpart fund of the 3rd-4rd Quarters of 2021and the 1st -4th Quarters of 2022 leading to the release of the marching Grant from the Universal Basic Education Commission and awarded 148 contracts for the construction and renovation of classrooms as well as the Drilling of boreholes in various schools across the 17 Local Government Areas in the state.

On agriculture, the governor pointed they have already procured over 200 trucks of fertilizers for farmers while efforts are on to purchase more. “We have equally trained 340 vibrant youths and equipped them with modern agricultural techniques. The initiative was to launch the state into commercial agriculture and ensure efficient contribution to national food security.

We have mapped out plans to develop 4,000 hectares of land in each of the five principal crop zones of the state. These zones are designated for rice cultivation in Wase, Shendam, Langtang North, Langtang South, and Qua’an Pan LGAs; maize in Mangu, Bokkos, and Barkin Ladi LGAs; wheat in Bassa and Jos North LGAs; potatoes in Mangu, Bokkos, Barkin Ladi, and Riyom LGAs; and vegetables in Jos North, Jos South, and Riyom Local Government Areas respectively.

Additionally, our collaboration with the Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Food Security has bolstered our efforts to strengthen the agricultural value chains of maize, rice, and wheat.

Our commitment to open the state for industrialization is further evidenced by the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding with Shimankar Valley Limited for the construction of over 300 Megawatts power plants in selected communities in the state.