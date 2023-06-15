We’ve lost confidence on CP Onyeka, says Plateau 10th Assembly

Daniel Dauda, Jos

Following the closure of 17 local government councils in Plateau State by the Inspector General of Police, the State 10th Assembly has passed a vote of no confidence on the Plateau State Police Commissioner, CP Bartholomew Onyeka.

Speaking on behalf of the Lawmakers at the State Assembly complex in Jos Thursday, a member representing Bokkos State Constituency, Hon.Ishaku Maren, said the IG’s action did not come to ”us as a surprise because of the trend of events that have happened in the state.

“It was very clear that the Court ruled that the then Executive Chairman of Langtang-North Local Council in the person of Hon. Joshua Laven Ubandoma should be reinstated and the Police Commissioner Plateau State deliberately refuse to enforce such judgment.

“There was also a Court judgment that the then Speaker of the Plateau State House of Assembly Rt. Hon. Nuhu Ayuba Abok should be reinstated as the Speaker in which the State Commissioner of Police again deliberately refused to enforce such a Court order and all that we could see in the State was for the CP to order his men to seal the House of Assembly Complex which was rather unfortunate.”

The Lawmakers maintained that the Police are supposed to protect the lives and properties of the citizens and to give proper protection to constituted authority within the State. “But what we enjoyed in the state is the reversal, in which the Police to us instead of being neutral begin to prove otherwise as if they’re partisan.

“Our position is properly informed that the IG doesn’t reside in Plateau State, it shows that he has been misinformed by the State Commissioner who is his representative here.”

They explained that the newly sworn-in Transition Management Committee Chairmen went to their respective Local Governments and were received by a mammoth crowd of citizens in those respective LGAs, only a few had issues and they expected the Police to call the sacked Council Chairmen to order and dialogue with them he proceeded to close the Secretariats.

The 10th Assembly maintains that as a matter of public importance, “call on the IG to reverse his directive and re-open the 17 Council Secretariats for smooth running.

“We are passing a vote of no confidence on the Plateau State Commissioner of Police because of his actions that contravene the establishment of the Nigerian Police Force, he is partisan and we lost confidence in his actions.”

They called on citizens of the state to remain calm and law-abiding.