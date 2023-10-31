We’re revolutionizing healthcare, education, agric, others –Plateau gov

.We’ve confidence in judiciary

From Daniel Dauda, Jos

Plateau State Governor, Barr.Caleb Mutfwang have expressed his administration’s commitment and determination towards boosting healthcare, education, agriculture and other sectors of the economy.

Governor Mutfwang made this known while speaking with newsmen on Monday at the Yakubu Gowon International Airport, Heipang Jos, on his arrival from the United State of America.

“I travel to the United State of America in search of the potential investors for Plateau state, and to built a relationship with the government and some of the states of the USA towards drawing global attention to Plateau state. And I am glad to inform you that it was a very successful visit, and by the grace of God that will going to bear fruit in the near future.

“One of the things we did during that visit was to also attend agric conference together with the Vice president of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Senator Kashim Shettima.

“I am glad to inform you that we have gone far in discussion with the African Development Bank, especially the agro processing on the Plateau which is going to become the economic changer here on the Plateau.

“Were able to make contact with several institutions of learning that are ready to partner with our institutions of learning both in terms of exchange of programs, capacity building and in fact, one of the institution, to be precise Liberty University offer 5 Plateau state indigenes post graduate scholarship on engineering and were looking forward on how we can able to add more.

“We have also secure commitment with some of our medical institutions to help us with medical equipments that will be use to equip some of our medical hospitals. Discussions will continue in the coming days and we will keep Plateau state well inform”, Mutfwang stated.

Reacting on Appellate court judgment that nullified elections of Senate minority leader, Simon Mwadkon and member representing Jos North/Bassa Federal Constituency, Musa Agah which the court order for rerun election as well as that of member representing Mikang/Shendam/Qua’an-Pan Federal constituency, Isaac Kwallu in favour of APC, the Governor said it is a temporary setback as he has confidence on the Judiciary.

According to him, “Yes I am well inform and a brass with the judgment that have been delivered, and I know that Plateau people who have voted for the PDP massively are not happy with some of the judgment.And I want to assured the people of Plateau State that by the special grace of God that the victory they gave us will be sustain.

” Even though it is a little setback, we will be looking for it in a coming days and see what we will be able to do to remedy some of the situations.

“Were on top of the situation and there is no cause for alarm. Our confidence on the Judiciary have not been broken.We have confidence on the Judiciary consists of men and women of integrity that would still do what is right when the time comes.

“I therefore, want to appeal for our people to remain patient and calm, and that by the grace of God we will work together to ensure that our victory is not taking away”, the governor stated.