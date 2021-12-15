Wema Bank named 2021 Most Innovative Digital Bank in Nigeria by Digital Banker Africa

Honours continue to roll in for Nigeria’s leading digitally-driven financial institution, Wema Bank, following its announcement as the winner of the ‘Most Innovative Digital Bank’ in Nigeria at the 2021 Digital Banker Africa Awards.

Digital Banker Africa, the continent’s premier, magazine and website organizes the Digital Banker Africa Awards to celebrate organisations from across Africa that have stood out from amongst their peers with outstanding innovation, infrastructure and development along with the use of pioneering technology to support their business and customers.

The award’s judging panel comprises professionals with a combined experience of over 110 years of financial and business journalism experience, and is supported by a team of researchers who have ensured that the award winners are the most deserving in their category.

Last month, Africa’s first fully digital bank, ALAT by Wema, was awarded the ‘Most Outstanding Digital Bank Brand of the Year Award’ at the 2021 Brandcom Awards, which honours brands, agencies, and notable individuals in the brands and marketing communications industry who have distinguished themselves with tangible and laudable impact.

This latest award further recognises Wema Bank’s consistent innovativeness in delivering value to its stakeholders, enabling its customers to bank with ease and live their desired lifestyles.

Commenting on the award, the Managing Director/CEO, Wema Bank, Ademola Adebise, said it attests to the bank’s digital growth and confirmation of its position as a leading innovative financial institution.

“We are grateful for this honour recognising our relentless effort in becoming Nigeria’s leading innovative digital bank. We dedicate this to all our customers who trust us and have continuously made us and our game-changing digital bank, ALAT their first choice,” he said.

He said that the award would further motivate Wema Bank to do more in the service of its customers. “This recognition serves as an encouragement for us to continue to build on our successes and invest more in our product offerings. We are committed to improving the lives of our customers in every way, enabling them to make it through each day in the best and easiest way possible with our services,” Adebise said.

The Bank’s passion to solidify its position as a leader in the digital banking space has seen it build a robust portfolio of digital solutions tailored to meet a diverse pool of customers and tailor-made to suit the dynamic lifestyles of students, budding entrepreneurs and young professionals. The Bank was the first to pioneer card control, a solution that allows customers secure their payment cards by locking and unlocking their cards directly from their mobile phones, also offering USSD Banking through its *945# platform.

These achievements and solutions have earned the bank several other accolades including Excellence in Branchless Banking, Digital Banking Platform of the Year and Best and Innovative Digital Solution.

For a better society