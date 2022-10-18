We’ll meet up with demands of real estate market –Wemabod MD

Wemabod Limited, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Odu’a Investment Company Limited, has evolved to provide an integrated one-stop-shop real estate solution in order to meet up with the demands of the Nigerian real estate market and other investors from the Diaspora.

The Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer of the company, Mr. Yemi Ejidiran, stated this in Lagos on Monday during a press conference on the activities lined up for the celebration of the 60th anniversary of the company.

Ejidiran said with only eight properties inherited from the originl company, Nabani Estates (all of which were in Lagos and Apapap), Wemabod Limited has in the last 60 years, grown its portfolio of properties to include several commercial, industrial and multi-tenanted residential properties including impressive legacy high-rise structures in Lagos and Ibadan.

On the activities lined up for the 60th anniversary of the company, Ejidiran said the tennis tournament in conjunction with the Ikoyi Club 1938 sponsored by Wemaabod would take place from October 17 to 22 at the Tennis section of the Ikoyi Club.

He said this would be followed by the Jumat service on Friday, October 21 at the Lagos Central Mosque, 46 Nnamdi Azikiwe Street Lagos Island, while Thanksgiving Service will take place on Sunday, October 23 at the Archbishop Vining Memorial Church Cathedral, Ikeja Lagos.

Ejidiran further stated that on October 29, 2022 there would groundbreaking ceremonies of the new 5,000 sq/m GLA Retail Development project at Surulere Lagos, while the commissioning of units of the newly-completed luxury residential development t Ikoyi Crescent, Ikoyi on October 31.

The grand finale of the anniversary celebrations will take place on November 3 with a symposium and Gala Night at the Lagos Airport Hotel, Ikeja.

