Obi, LP mourn party’s zonal chairman who died in ghastly motor accident

OBIORA IFOH, Abuja

Labour Party, LP, and its presidential candidate, Dr Peter Obi, have said they were saddened by the news of the sudden death of the party’s Zonal Chairman, Mallam Lawal Garba.

According to a statement issued Tuesday by the Chief spokesperson for Labor Party presidential campaign council, Dr Yunusa Tanko, Mallam Lawal Garba reportedly died in a ghastly car crash along Kadun Zaria Road Monday evening.

Tanko said the Elder Stateman had joined other party faithfuls to see off the presidential candidate and his vice, Datti Baba Ahmed who were returning to Abuja after the engagement at the Arewa House to the Kaduna Airport and was going back home when the accident occurred.

According to him, Dr Obi described the news of his death, ” just an hour after left us as devastating and shocking . He was a great party leader, a great guide and adviser to the Labour Party in the planning and prosecution of the Presidential Campaigns

“My heart goes to the family, the teeming Labour Party members, the Obidients family, the entire people of Tudun Wada and the Kaduna State in general.”

He noted that the late Babangida Tudun Wada died a matyr because he lost his life fighting to rescue the Nigerian State from total collapse.

He prayed for God to grant the late patriarchs soul eternal rest even as he urged members of the party and the Obidients family to work harder to ensure victory for Labour candidates in the forthcoming general elections so that his death will not be in vain.

