We’ll Diversify Bayelsa Economy In Second Term, Says Diri

Elizabeth Vincent, yenagoa

Governor of Bayelsa State, Senator Douye Diri, has said his administration remains committed to the progress and economic advancement of the state as it embarks on its second term.

To this end, Governor Diri said a five-year economic plan has been developed, which outlined the strategies and initiatives to diversify and strengthen the state’s economy, create jobs and attract investments.

Senator Diri state on thursday after taking his second term oath of office and oath of allegiance alongside his deputy, Senator Lawrence Ewhrudjakpo, at 1.56pm at the Samson Siasia Sports Complex in Yenagoa.

The governor said his Prosperity Government achieved remarkable milestones in various sectors of the state’s economy in his first tenure.

“We have developed a comprehensive and ambitious five-year economic plan for the state. This plan outlines our strategies and initiatives to diversify and strengthen our economy, create jobs, attract investments, and improve the standard of living for all Bayelsans.

“To kickstart the implementation of this economic plan and to engage stakeholders, we are excited to announce the upcoming Bayelsa State Economic Development Summit in Yenagoa, the state capital. This summit will serve as a platform for sharing ideas, discussing opportunities, and forging partnerships to accelerate the economic growth of our state.”

Reeling out his achievements, he said the administration worked hard to improve road infrastructure, schools, hospitals, created more jobs, and tackled the disunity and insecurity affecting the people.

He said: “As we embark on this second term, let me earnestly assure you that our commitment to the progress and advancement of Bayelsa remains steadfast. Your unwavering support and faith in our vision for a better Bayelsa fuels our determination to continue working tirelessly for our collective welfare and development.

“Whereas we achieved remarkable milestones in various sectors during our first term, we also recognise that there is still more to be done. Indeed, we can say with humility that in the last four years, we did not merely count the years, we have made the years truly count.

“During our first term, we worked to improve the condition of our roads, schools and hospitals, created more jobs for our people, and tackled the disunity and insecurity affecting our people. Four years later, we can modestly tell ourselves that we have done well.

“We are happy to report some life-changing interventions in different spheres, including prompt payment of pensions and outstanding gratuities, expansion of the State Health Insurance Scheme, introduction of a robust science, technical and vocational education programme and the construction of new technical colleges to boost manpower development.”

Diri expressed gratitude to people of the state for their unflinching support.

He highlighted potable water, agriculture, education as some areas that would receive priority attention to drive economic growth.

“Together, we will achieve greatness and leave a lasting legacy for future generations. Let us work tirelessly to build a Bayelsa State that is the envy of the nation, a shining example of unity and love in action. Let us rise above political divisions and work towards a shared vision of a prosperous Bayelsa.”

Dignitaries at the well-attended inauguration ceremony included leaders from Nigeria, Liberia, different political parties and a large crowd of excited Bayelsans.

Two former Presidents of Nigeria, Chief Olusegun Obasanjo, Dr. Goodluck Jonathan and his wife, Dame Patience Jonathan were in attendance.

Others were the Vice President of Nigeria, Senator Kashim Shettima, Vice President of Liberia Jeremiah Koung, Speaker of the House of Representatives, Tajudeen Abbas and the Mnister of State for Petroleum Resources (Oil), Senator Heineken Lokpobiri.

Also in attendance were Governors Siminalayi Fubara (Rivers State), Sheriff Oborevwori (Delta), Umar Bago (Niger), Umar Fintiri (Adamawa), Senator Ademola Adeleke (Osun), Umoh Eno (Akwa Ibom), Godwin Obaseki (Edo), Caleb Muftwang (Plateau), and Seye Makinde (Oyo)

Others were chairman of the Nigerian Governors Forum, Abdulrahman Abdulrazak (Kwara State), Agbu Kefas (Taraba), Uba Sani (Kaduna), Peter Mbah (Enugu) and Alex Otti of Abia.

Former governors that attended were Senator Seriake Dickson of Bayelsa, who now represents Bayelsa West in the Senate, and his spouse, Dr. Rachel Dickson, as well as former Senate President, Dr. Bukola Saraki (Kwara) and Dr Ifeanyi Okowa (Delta).

Among the dignitaries were Senators Ben Murray-Bruce, and James Manager, deputy governor of Edo State, Philip Shuaibu, former Deputy Governor of Bayelsa State and chairman of the Bayelsa Elders Council, Rear Admiral Gboribiogha John Jonah, (rtd), former Military Administrator of Bayelsa State, Lt. Col. Paul Edor Obi (rtd), former PDP National Chairmen, Prince Uche Secondus and Dr. Iyiorcha Ayu.

Others who graced the event were the 2019 Bayelsa All Progressives Congress governorship candidate, Chief David Lyon, former Secretaries to the Bayelsa State Government, Amb. Felix Oboro and Chief Serena Dokubo Spiff, president of the Ijaw National Congress, Prof Benjamin Okaba, and one of his predecessors, Chief Joshua Fumudoh.

Royal fathers included chairman of the Bayelsa Traditional Rulers Council and Ibenanaowei of Ekpetiama Kingdom, King Bubaraye Dakolo, Amanyanabo of Twon Brass and former governor of old Rivers State, King Alfred Diete Spiff, King Francis Tabai of Tuomo Kingdom in Delta State among others.